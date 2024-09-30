Trade and Environment Week 2024 to focus on inclusive shift to sustainability

Complementing the regular work of the CTE, the Trade and Environment Week fosters discussions around trade-related environmental issues between the WTO and trade and environment stakeholders, providing an opportunity for WTO members to meet with business representatives, international organizations, academics, leading experts and civil society encouraging the exchange of concrete ideas.

The high-level event organized by the WTO Secretariat will feature Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Celeste Saulo, Secretary General of the World Meteorological Organization; Francesco La Camera, Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency; Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (via video message); Bruce Gosper, Vice President of the Asian Development Bank; Lord Adair Turner, Chair of the Energy Transition Commission; Ambassador Erwin Bollinger of Switzerland, Chairperson of the CTE; and Bertrand Piccard, Founder of Solar Impulse Foundation. WTO Trade and Environment Division Director Aik Hoe Lim will moderate the discussion.

WTO members' side events will focus on a diverse array of topics, including plastics pollution, critical minerals, sustainable agriculture, the Sustainable Development Goals, voluntary sustainability standards, the calculation of embedded carbon emissions, environmental goods and services, renewable energy, nature-positive trade, and trade-related climate measures.

A 'book talk' session will feature author Chris Goodall who will discuss his latest title "Possible: Ways to Net Zero." An exhibition will be held in the WTO atrium during the week featuring sustainable products and showcasing art projects with an environmental angle. The exhibition will feature photography, sculptures and installations highlighting environmental issues impacting global communities. Small businesses from developed and developing economies will present innovative, sustainable solutions aimed at reducing waste and promoting a circular economy.

The high-level event, side events, book talk and art exhibition are open to the public.

The full programme for Trade and Environment Week, the live webcast link and registration information for in-person participation is available here.