USDA and FFAR Announce Innovation Challenge Projects Aimed at Catalyzing Transformative Research Solutions

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2024 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), in partnership with the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research (FFAR), today announced the three projects recommended for funding through the “Nourishing Next Generation Agrifood Breakthroughs” (Innovation Challenge). The Innovation Challenge intends to fund Columbia University and the University of British Columbia $500,000 each and From the Land, LLC, $150,000 for their groundbreaking project ideas and potential impacts to transform agriculture.

This $1.15 million funding investment is part of USDA’s Innovation Challenge that is designed to spark high-risk, high-reward research through innovations at the intersection of nutrition security, equity and justice, and climate-smart agriculture.

More information about each of the three projects is below:

Columbia University’s project, in partnership with the University of Puerto Rico, will support historically underserved producers in Puerto Rico in cultivating climate-resilient and heritage rice with sustainable management practices while creating new local market opportunities.

University of British Columbia’s project, in collaboration with USDA’s Agricultural Research Service (ARS), will develop a novel, nutrient-dense and climate-smart coating during the post-harvest process to increase access to and availability of highly perishable fresh produce.

From the Land, LLC’s project will enrich mealworms to increase the quantity of essential fats in poultry feed, thereby increasing the quality of essential fats in poultry products including chicken and eggs.

With a focus on the next generation of researchers, USDA and FFAR recommend these three highly creative and promising projects for funding. The Innovation Challenge received 91 applications from academia, federal government, industry and commodity groups from across 10 countries.

“USDA challenged researchers to breakthrough current paradigms and respond with innovative ideas to transform approaches in food and ag science,” said USDA Chief Scientist and Under Secretary for Research, Education and Economics Dr. Chavonda Jacobs-Young. “The selected Innovation Prize projects are true pioneers and trailblazers, paving a path to our future.”

This collaborative investment will fund transdisciplinary teams led by early-career scientists (those who have received a Ph.D. within the past ten years) to catalyze new discoveries and mobilize transformative research that simultaneously tackle our most important societal challenges.

“We were thrilled by the enthusiastic response to this unique call geared towards early-career scientists that supports high-risk, high-reward research,” said FFAR Executive Director Dr. Saharah Moon Chapotin. “We are looking forward to seeing the outcomes of the three projects recommended for funding and to continuing FFAR’s longstanding commitment to invest in the development of future food and agriculture scientists.”

This global funding competition will advance scientific research that will produce major breakthroughs for nutrition security while mitigating climate change impacts and advancing equity for underserved communities.

These scientific innovations represent creative ideas that can transform American agriculture. Each of these projects align with USDA’s Science & Research Strategy, 2023 - 2026: Cultivating Scientific Innovation (S&RS) (PDF, 21.4 MB) that is aimed at advancing disruptive approaches and technologies and translating research into action and is consistent with FFAR’s Priority Areas.

USDA and FFAR made the announcement today during the “USDA Science Showcase & Innovation Challenge Reveal” virtual event. This event was a celebration of USDA science and spotlighted the breakthrough solutions made possible by both longstanding and new investments in public agricultural research and development.

Due to the potential of many of the innovative projects submitted through this opportunity, FFAR is interested in seeking additional funding partners whose research goals align with these projects. FFAR invites interested prospective funding partners to review narrated PowerPoints from the finalists on the USDA-FFAR Innovation Challenge webpage and to contact FFAR’s Partnership & Development Team at development@foundationfar.org if there is a project(s) that may be of interest.

USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways. Under the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is transforming America’s food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, promoting competition and fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to safe, healthy and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate-smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.

The Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research (FFAR) builds public-private partnerships to fund bold research addressing big food and agriculture challenges. FFAR was established in the 2014 Farm Bill to increase public agriculture research investments, fill knowledge gaps, and complement the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s research agenda. FFAR’s model matches federal funding from Congress with private funding, delivering a powerful return on taxpayer investment. Through collaboration and partnerships, FFAR advances actionable science benefiting farmers, consumers, and the environment. Connect: @FoundationFAR.

