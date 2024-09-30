Kansas Supreme Court appoints five to the Access to Justice Committee

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court appointed three new members and reappointed two to the Access to Justice Committee.

New members will serve through June 30, 2027. They are:

Members reappointed will serve through June 30, 2027. They are:

Chief Judge Kevin Berens is appointed to serve as chair through the expiration of his term on June 30, 2026.

The Access to Justice Committee makes recommendations to the Supreme Court about issues such as increasing resources available for legal services for self-represented litigants in civil cases; improving planning and coordination for legal services delivery; and reducing potential barriers to equal access to justice.