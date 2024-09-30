Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,724 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,626 in the last 365 days.

Kansas Supreme Court appoints five to the Access to Justice Committee

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court appointed three new members and reappointed two to the Access to Justice Committee

New members will serve through June 30, 2027. They are: 

Members reappointed will serve through June 30, 2027. They are: 

Chief Judge Kevin Berens is appointed to serve as chair through the expiration of his term on June 30, 2026. 

The Access to Justice Committee makes recommendations to the Supreme Court about issues such as increasing resources available for legal services for self-represented litigants in civil cases; improving planning and coordination for legal services delivery; and reducing potential barriers to equal access to justice. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Kansas Supreme Court appoints five to the Access to Justice Committee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more