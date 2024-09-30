NCDHHS Livestream Fireside Chat and Tele-Town Hall Scheduled for Oct. 3 Postponed Due to Hurricane Helene

The NCDHHS Livestream Fireside Chat and Tele-Town Hall: Understanding Seasonal Vaccines and Respiratory Health In North Carolina scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, has been postponed due to impacts of Hurricane Helene across the state, especially the severe impacts in western North Carolina.

When this event has been rescheduled, the department will communicate the new date with the public.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services encourages those who can get their vaccines at this time to do so.

The 2024-2025 respiratory virus season is here and everyone ages 6 months and up is due for their flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine. Seasonal vaccines are the best to way to prevent people from experiencing severe cases of flu and COVID-19, especially for those who are at a higher risk of complications from the viruses. This includes people who are under 5, 65 and older, pregnant and/or living with chronic medical conditions.

In addition to flu and COVID-19 vaccines, RSV vaccines are also now available for older adults and those who are pregnant. Some babies and children under two may also need to receive an immunization to help build protection against RSV. It’s important for individuals of all ages to be up to date on all recommended vaccines.