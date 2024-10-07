Leap AI Unveils GeneLeap, a Company Reimagining the Future of Prescribing Drugs

GeneLeap leverages generative AI and a patient’s genetic data to rank treatment options for optimal effectiveness

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leap AI, the pioneering venture studio, today announced its public launch of GeneLeap, which is combining methods from genomic sequence analysis and generative AI to enable a first-of-its-kind solution for therapy optimization. In founding and incubating GeneLeap, Leap AI has contributed core intellectual property to the company to advance the development of its comprehensive treatment optimization platform.

“For many medical conditions, finding an effective treatment can be a lengthy trial-and-error ordeal, prolonging the health impacts of the condition, potentially irreversibly,” said Tod Klingler, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of GeneLeap. “In our first focus area, depression, this therapeutic odyssey can take six months or longer and involve adjustments of drug regimen and doses, as well as management of side effects.”

The GeneLeap solution uses proprietary generative AI-based methods to model the interactions between drugs and the exact gene targets encoded in a patient’s genome to predict which drugs work best. With the GeneLeap analysis, physicians have a novel precise way to prescribe antidepressants, giving patients a path to effective treatments sooner, often the first time.

“For the first time, we have the ability to understand all of a drug’s pharmacology in an individual,” said Serdar Uckun, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Managing Partner of Leap AI. “This represents a breakthrough in increasing the efficacy of antidepressant treatment, going far beyond traditional approaches.”

“GeneLeap fits perfectly with our core strategy of launching disruptive new ventures that leverage generative AI,” said Ali Paasimaa, Co-Managing Partner of Leap AI. “We are very excited that this first company is taking such a transformative approach to precision medicine, delivering unique results for patients and clinicians alike.”

In addition to continuing its R&D, GeneLeap is actively seeking seed funding to support the clinical validation of the antidepressant recommendation solution, pursue critical partnerships, and advance its regulatory and reimbursement strategies.

About GeneLeap

GeneLeap is a revolutionary biotechnology company advancing precision medicine through the delivery of individualized treatments via the novel application of generative AI. The goal is for each patient to live longer, healthier and more vibrant lives by unlocking the full potential of their genetic information for peak health guidance, when needed, the first time, every time.

About Leap AI

Leap AI is a pioneering venture studio conceiving, incubating and launching disruptive startups that leverage generative AI to solve some of healthcare’s biggest problems. Leap AI’s iterative idea maturation process creates and validates solutions with commercial viability and portfolio synergies in mind from the get-go. Our proprietary technology, deep expertise, and hands-on operational and management support also help our companies scale and find competitive product-market fit in the rapidly changing healthcare landscape. To learn more about Leap AI’s unique approach to venture creation, please visit https://www.leap-ai.com/studio.

