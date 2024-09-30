Biden-Harris Administration Announces $68.5 Million Awarded for Behavioral Health Education, Training and Community Programs

Providing critical funding to support of President Biden’s Unity Agenda for the Nation

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), recently awarded $68.5 million in grants that support behavioral health education, training and community programs to help address mental health and substance use conditions in support of the President’s Unity Agenda for the Nation.

“Far too many Americans, especially young people, are struggling with behavioral health challenges,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “We are bolstering our health workforce by funding education, training, and community programs so anyone who needs help can get it. Thanks to the Unity Agenda created by President Biden and Vice President Harris, there are more options to receive care than ever before.”

“These investments in education, training, and programs that support the behavioral health workforce and services will have a direct and lasting impact on people and communities,” said Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, Ph.D., HHS Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use and the leader of SAMHSA. “Ultimately, these programs will improve equity and access to mental health and substance use care, and prevention and recovery services for people across the United States.”

The awards announced today include:

