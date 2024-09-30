DMV News You Can Use for September 2024

A Message from Director Robinson

Greetings DC! Back-to-school season is in full swing, and as always, I want to remind all drivers in the District to follow posted speed limits and always use caution around pedestrians and cyclists. Whether it's school, work, in your neighborhood or home, we want everyone to arrive safely to their destinations and we all have a responsibility to ensure that happens.

In this month's newsletter, we highlight DDOT's Clear Lanes project, which focuses on ensuring bus lane and bus zone safety. It's important to remember that keeping the District’s bus zones clear from traffic will also increase safety and accessibility at bus stops, allowing buses to pull fully to the curb and provide accessible boarding for bus riders and smoother traffic operations on our roads.

Keep reading for more information on DMV's upcoming Job Prep Workshops for career readiness; and, this month we highlight Child Passenger Safety Week.

As a reminder, please join me for our DC DMV Live Chat, held the first Thursday of each month. I'll be online for a full hour to respond in real-time to any of your DC DMV-related questions. Our next online live chat is scheduled for Thursday, October 3 at 12 pm. Spread the word!

Thank you for reading this edition of our newsletter. Enjoy and stay safe!