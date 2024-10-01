Givzey Secures $2.7M for AI R&D Lab Version2 to Research, Develop & Accelerate Deployment of Fully Autonomous Fundraiser

Givzey and Version2 - the leading inventor of bleeding edge technology driving innovation and growth in the nonprofit sector.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Givzey , the leading inventor of bleeding edge technology driving innovation and growth in the nonprofit sector, today announced that it has raised a $2.7M round of funding to accelerate the research, development, and deployment of the world’s first fully autonomous fundraiser through its artificial general intelligence (AGI) R&D lab, Version2 . The funds will be immediately deployed to hire and expand the company’s engineering and AI talent.“Our team strategically raised this round of funding to build on our early success and accelerate the development of our artificial general intelligence lab focused on researching, developing and deploying the world’s first fully autonomous fundraiser, powered entirely by artificial general intelligence. In our early testing with our Innovation Partners, we’ve proven that fully autonomous fundraising is possible. This investment will empower our team to accelerate our engineering and R&D efforts and scale the autonomous fundraiser to engage the millions of donors and supporters that nonprofit organizations currently do not have the capacity to build relationships with. We believe this work will change the world and we’re proud to have the opportunity to create and lead this new category of impact.” said Adam Martel, CEO, Givzey and Version2.Artificial General Intelligence and Autonomous FundraisingGivzey and Version2 recently welcomed the inaugural cohort of Innovation Partners launching fully autonomous Virtual Engagement Officers (VEOs) with their donors and supporters. This cohort of Innovation Partners is focused on proving that autonomous fundraising is possible by empowering AI to redefine traditional moves-management sequences and act as trusted liaisons between donors and institutions in ways that are similar, yet different, from traditional fundraisers. The ultimate goal of this research is for the natural outcome of an autonomous engagement process to result in a charitable gift.“The College of Charleston is pleased to be an early partner with Version2 and have already witnessed its success. We are extremely proud to have secured the first-ever gift closed by an autonomous fundraiser. Our commitment is not only to lead in the application of AI but also to ensure that our students, staff, and community are equipped with the skills necessary to thrive in the era of artificial intelligence,” said Andrew T. Hsu, Ph.D., President, College of Charleston.This funding will expand Givzey’s AI Roadmap, which includes integrations with third-party fundraising solutions, including CRMs and Givzey’s Intelligent Gift Documentation Management Platform, which has seen explosive growth, and is closing in on managing $200M of gift agreements for nonprofit organizations."We are thrilled to partner with Adam and his team at Givzey and Version2. In a landscape where our alumni base is growing exponentially while resources are shrinking, their innovative approach addresses the very challenges we face daily. The potential of an autonomous fundraiser to deliver meaningful interactions with prospects and donors, and then seamlessly turn those interactions into actionable outcomes, is game-changing. By joining forces with Version2, we are poised to significantly enhance fundraising effectiveness, streamline operations, and forge deeper, more impactful connections with our donors. Together, we are not just meeting the future of philanthropy—we are shaping it,” explained Brooks Hull, Vice President, University Advancement and Executive Director, Texas State University Development Foundation.To learn more about Givzey and Version2, subscribe to Adam Martel’s weekly newsletter, The Future of Fundraising About Givzey and Version2Version2, powered by Givzey is the first AI research and design lab specifically focused on advancing fundraising in the nonprofit sector. Version2 has developed the world’s first fully autonomous fundraiser, which manages large donor portfolios and raises funds. Version2 breaks through the digital divide with autonomous AI that guides donors through personalized engagement, gift discovery, solicitation, and stewardship processes so each donor is able to give to the causes they care about in the way they can make the biggest impact. Learn more at Version2.ai.Givzey is a rapidly-growing Intelligent Gift Documentation Management Platform, built by fundraisers for nonprofit organizations. As fundraising’s first end-to-end gift documentation management platform, customers use Givzey to create efficiencies for fundraising staff, greatly elevate the donor experience and improve retention, ensure positive, successful, and organized financial audits, and scale pledge and multi-year giving by 10-15x.

