Ghosted - A Bay Area Horror Film Now Available

A homegrown film project based in Oakland, California now available digitally!

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goofbird Entertainment is excited to announce that Ghosted, an award winning Horror Comedy film, is now available on select streaming platforms such as Tubi . Ghosted stars an African American playboy ( David Bermudez ) and his best friend ( Myles Brown ) who become the next target on the killer’s radar. As everything comes together, they find themselves fighting against the “stereotypes” of horror films.There’s plenty of excitement around Ghosted’s release, as this wasn’t a project that developed overnight. Director, Producer and Star of Ghosted, David Bermudez states, “I started developing Ghosted during the pandemic, but when I started shopping the script around, they didn’t envision the same vision as me.” He continues, “I wanted to create an authentic satire horror story filmed in the Bay Area. I wanted to keep the project close to home which is why we (Goofbird Entertainment) funded the story ourselves and are excited that others will see the potential of this franchise.”David Bermudez and Myles Brown are not the only exceptional people attached to this project. Ghosted also stars up-and-coming talent such as Miles Berry, Sharrieff Coleman, Brandon Davis, Kayla Mendoza, Chad Opitz, Lauren Rascoe, Nisha Steiger, Saisha Teagues, and Gabrielle Wright. And Goofbird Entertainment isn’t the only team discussing Ghosted’s achievements so far; in fact, several of their awards and nominations were received from the prestigious Accolade Film Competition.In winning an Accolade, Goofbird Entertainment’s Ghosted joins the ranks of other high-profile winners of this internationally respected award including the Oscar-winning production of The Lady in Number Six by Malcolm Clarke, the very talented Dave Bossert of Disney for his short documentary, The Tunes Behind The Toons, Hollywood industry veteran Ron Howard for When You Find Me and Highwire Films Australia for their popular ABC TV series twentysomething.Rick Prickett, who chairs The Accolade Global Film Competition, had this to say about the latest winners, “The Accolade is not an easy award to win. Entries are received from around the world from powerhouse companies to remarkable new talent. The Accolade helps set the standard for craft and creativity. The judges were pleased with the exceptional high quality of entries. The goal of The Accolade is to help winners achieve the recognition they deserve.”Goofbird Entertainment is an independent production company in the heart of the San Francisco Bay Area founded by David Bermudez and his wife, Meghmik Karapetian. Besides Ghosted, Goofbird Entertainment has several projects in development.For more information, contact David Bermudez at dave@goofbirdent.com or visit Goofbird Entertainment’s Instagram.

Ghosted Official Trailer

