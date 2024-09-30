Wisconsin Army Guard deploys more than 300 Soldiers

VOLK FIELD, Wis. –

Gov. Tony Evers and senior Wisconsin National Guard leaders joined families and friends at a formal sendoff ceremony for more than 300 Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers Sept. 28 at Volk Field Air National Guard Base.

“It’s fitting that we gather here, on the site of the Wisconsin Military Reservation — now Camp Williams and Volk Field,” said Brig. Gen. David May, Wisconsin’s interim adjutant general. “Since 1888, members of the Wisconsin National Guard have trained here, and from this site we have sent Soldiers and Airmen off to every conflict since the Spanish American War.”

Most of the deploying Soldiers — Company A and Company C of the 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry Regiment, Company C of the 132nd Brigade Support Battalion, and members of the 457th Chemical Company — will head to various locations in the U.S. Central Command area of operations. Fewer than 10 Soldiers from the Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 120th Field Artillery Regiment will deploy to the Horn of Africa to support the U.S. Africa Command mission there.

Wisconsin National Guard leaders invoked history as they addressed deploying Soldiers and their families. Command Sgt. Maj. Duane Weyer, the Wisconsin Army National Guard state command sergeant major, reflected on the Wisconsin National Guard’s legacy of Midwestern professionalism and how history sometimes repeats.

“Twenty years ago today, 128th Soldiers were training in Mississippi with the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment [of the Tennessee National Guard] in preparation for movement to U.S. Central Command,” Weyer said. “Today, most of our Soldiers here deploying today will again meet up with the 278th in preparation for deployment overseas.”

Brig. Gen. Matthew Strub, Wisconsin’s deputy adjutant general for Army, noted that the National Guard traces its roots back nearly 400 years.

“But today is not just about our history, it’s about perseverance,” Strub said. “Every generation of Guardsmen has faced its own challenges. The circumstances may change but the mission remains — to protect this nation, defend our way of life and support one another.”

May said that the nation’s presence overseas has never been more critical than it is now.

“As global tensions rise to levels not seen in generations, our presence signals stability and strength and commitment to peace. In these uncertain times, every action we take overseas sends a message. Our allies and partners look to us for reassurance, and our potential adversaries take notice of our resolve and it gives them pause.

“The contributions of Wisconsin’s units are felt worldwide,” May said.

Gov. Evers thanked the deploying Soldiers for their service to Wisconsin and the nation.

“As you get ready to leave on your important missions, each of you is ready to write a new chapter in Wisconsin’s history through your service,” Evers said.

The governor told family members that the state is committed to providing them a full range of support and services while their service members are deployed. He also acknowledged the civilian employers of the deploying Soldiers.

“Knowing their positions are ready for when they return is paramount for their confidence in leaving,” Evers said.

Strub encouraged the deploying Soldiers to remember the legacy of those who served before them.

“You’re a living testament to the enduring spirit of the National Guard,” Strub said, “a force that has always stood ready to respond, no matter the challenge. As you depart today, carry with you the knowledge that you are part of a legacy that will not falter, will not fade, and will continue to inspire future generations.”

May offered similar parting comments.

“As you embark on this mission, carry with you the pride of Wisconsin, the strength of the U.S. military, and the knowledge that you are making a difference on the world stage,” May said. “I’ve never heard anything but exemplary accolades about a military unit from Wisconsin after deployments, and I have no doubt that you will all carry forward that standard of excellence.”

The deploying Soldiers are completing mobilization training and tasks at Fort Bliss, Texas before heading overseas. They are expected to return to Wisconsin in the fall of 2025.