Microman Inc. Announces Hiring of Three New Account Managers to Support Continued Growth

Camden Andrews Brandon Bahr Jacob Baird

Microman Inc., a leading managed services provider, is excited to announce the expansion of its team with the addition of three new account managers.

DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Microman Inc., a leading managed services provider, is excited to announce the expansion of its team with the addition of three new account managers. This strategic move reflects the company’s commitment to providing exceptional service and support to its growing client base.Microman has experienced significant growth during its 38 years of business, and the hiring of these talented professionals is a key component of the company’s strategy to continue delivering high-quality service and personalized attention to its customers.The three new account managers, Camden Andrews, Brandon Bahr, and Jacob Baird, bring a wealth of experience and expertise to Microman. Their combined backgrounds in IT management, marketing, and web development will enhance the company’s ability to meet the diverse needs of its clients.About the New Account Managers:- Camden AndrewsJoining Microman as an accounts manager in February 2024, Camden Andrews is a sales professional with experience in marketing and membership recruitment. With a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Ohio University and experience running his own full-service lawn care company, Andrews knows the importance of fostering positive relations. He is looking forward to connecting with clients in this new position.- Brandon BahrWith extensive experience in web development and marketing, Brandon Bahr brings a keen eye for detail and developing relationships to the team. A graduate of Bowling Green State University with a degree in Visual Communication Technology, Bahr has worked as a website designer and developer for nonprofits as well as interned for the United States Army. In that internship, Bahr worked on security and website development for government sites, responding both to accessibility issues and security breaches. He also served in the army for six years. Today, he is looking forward to connecting with clients and using his technical expertise to help meet client needs.- Jacob BairdJacob Baird, a graduate of Cedarville University, has been with Microman since 2019 when he joined the team as an intern. In the summer of 2023, Baird was promoted to an assistant for the account management team, where he gained hands-on experience building quotes. Bringing together his product knowledge and a bachelor's degree in Information Technology Management, Baird is excited to step into the account manager position. His organizational knowledge and experience with the account management team uniquely positions him for this role.As Microman continues to expand its service offerings and client base, the addition of Camden Andrews, Brandon Bahr, and Jacob Baird to the team marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth. With their diverse skill sets and shared commitment to client success, these new account managers are well-equipped to contribute to Microman's ongoing commitment to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service. The company is confident that their expertise will not only strengthen current client relationships but also pave the way for new opportunities and partnerships. Microman looks forward to the continued success and growth these talented professionals will bring to the team.About Microman Inc.: Microman is an Ohio-based technology integrator with 2,000+ networks installed during our 38 years in business. Microman’s focus is providing cost-effective applications of technology for organizations of all sizes with an uncompromising commitment to quality, service and support.For more information, visit https://www.microman.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.