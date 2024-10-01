Learning Is Grand: And Other Poems & Stories by Lois E Lund

Exploring the Joy of Learning: Poems and Stories That Spark Wonder

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lois Lund, a passionate children's author, is captivating young audiences with her latest collection of rhyming poetry and enchanting stories . Her work encourages reading and imaginative play , making it a delightful addition to any child's library.In her vibrant new book , Lund invites children into a world filled with playful verses and engaging tales. From baby chicks as yellow as butter to a froggie who can leap, each poem reflects the joys and wonders of childhood. Lund's writing not only entertains but also instills important values, such as a strong work ethic at home and school, honoring God, and appreciating the past.Lund's journey as an author began in her small hometown in Indiana. She earned an associate's degree in arts from Valencia Community College before serving in the United States Navy. Now residing in Orlando, Florida, with her husband and daughter, Lund continues to share her love for music by playing the trumpet in her church.Illustrated by Annette Eadie, Lund's colorful collection is designed to engage young readers while teaching them that life is more enjoyable when centered around faith, love, and happiness. With her unique ability to connect with children through poetry, Lois Lund is making a significant impact in the world of children's literature.

