MICHAEL STIGALL SELECTED FOR IAOTP’S TOP 50 FEARLESS LEADERS PUBLICATION

Michael Stigall honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Nashville

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Stigall was recently selected to be featured in the 4th Edition of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).While being selected to be published in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication is an honor, only 50 of the world's most brilliant, courageous, inspirational professionals are selected for this distinction.These special honorees are hand-selected to share their perseverance, resilience, passion, and strength stories. Michael Stigall has made outstanding contributions to society and had an incredible impact on his industry. Each honoree will be featured in a dedicated chapter of the book, scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2025.Michael will have a dedicated chapter in the 4th Edition of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication. He will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December 2024 at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith almost four decades of experience in the industry, Mr. Stigall has proven himself as an expert in his field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, Michael has a solid background in project management, laboratory automation, computer system validation, and compliance. He is a Principal Validation Engineer at USDM Life Sciences, specializing in pharmaceutical and biotechnology laboratory systems.Mr. Stigall has excelled in information technology, artificial intelligence, project management, and laboratory automation. He began his professional journey at Solvay, a global materials and chemical company with offices in Brussels and Houston, specializing in essential elements for a sustainable world. Mr. Stigall has worked as both a full-time and contract employee across multiple industries, including specialty chemicals, petroleum, finance, biotechnology, and pharmaceuticals. His roles have spanned from Consultant to Vice President, contributing to FDA warning letter remediation, developing specialized robots for automated laboratory testing, and scientific programming for bioinformatics projects.Mr. Stigall has been interviewed by Kiplinger's Magazine ("When Your Computer is Your Broker," July 1994) and presented a paper at the 6th Oklahoma Symposium on Artificial Intelligence ("Neural Networks for Financial Forecasting," November 1992).Mr. Stigall's areas of expertise include quality assurance, project management, quality control, leadership, business analysis, software development, biotechnology, and artificial intelligence.Before embarking on his career path, Mr. Stigall's academic journey began with Bachelor of Arts degrees in German and Chemistry from Hendrix College in 1981, followed by a Master of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville in 1983. His extensive skill set includes developer certifications in Java, Python, Visual Basic, and C# (pronounced C Sharp), along with certifications as an administrator for laboratory automation tools like LabVantage LIMS, LabWare LIMS, and Waters Empower.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Stigall has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year, he will be considered for a TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine feature. Michael will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville in December for his previous selection as IAOTP's Top Principal Validation Engineer of the Year 2024 and his inclusion in IAOTP's 50 Fearless Leaders Publication. Mr. Stigall has received recognition from Marquis Who's Who for his outstanding contributions in Engineering Technology and achievements in Software Engineering and Project Management.In addition to his successful career, Mr. Stigall has been a member of the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering since 2016 and has been a certified PMI project manager since 2007.Looking back, Michael attributes his success to networking within the industry and paying close attention to industry trends. In the coming years, Mr. Stigall plans to remain involved in the burgeoning artificial intelligence and business automation areas of technology. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information, please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mstigall/ Watch his video here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UOy4x0jQdQg&t=1s About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.