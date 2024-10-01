Illuminate's Sober Witch Life Mobile App: The First Recovery App for Witches Officially Launches October 9th

Sober Witch Life Mobile App

Created by a Witch in Recovery, This Free Mobile App Offers Witches a Spiritual Path to Sobriety with Tools like The Witch's 13 Steps to Recovery.

I wanted to follow a path of recovery that embraced and supported my personal beliefs as a witch.” — Sunshine

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sober Witch Life Mobile App, the first of its kind, is launching today, offering witches in recovery a spiritual and supportive community through a free, accessible platform.

Developed by Sunshine, a witch in recovery herself, this app brings together both magick and recovery, delivering a unique approach to sobriety that embraces spiritual growth, personal empowerment, and recovery.

“I started out in traditional 12-step programs and just never really felt like I fit in,” says Sunshine, the app’s founder. “I wanted to follow a path of recovery that embraced and supported my personal beliefs as a witch. When I couldn’t find it, my spirit guides finally told me that it was because I was supposed to help create it.”

The Sober Witch Life Mobile App is free to download on iOS and Android and has a web version for laptops and tablets. It is packed with essential tools and features designed to help witches in recovery stay on their path and find their life’s purpose.

Key Features of the Sober Witch Life Mobile App:

The Witch’s 13 Steps to Recovery: A magickal adaptation of the traditional 12 steps, designed specifically for witches in recovery.

The Witch’s Promises and The Witch’s Frequency of Acceptance: Rituals and affirmations that support personal transformation and recovery.

A Monthly Recovery Circle: Access to a live virtual event where witches can gather in the community, share their experiences, and receive support.

Free Divination Tools: Two spreads (including a Life Purpose Spread) to help witches tap into their intuition and guide their recovery journey.

Exclusive Offer: Participants also have a chance to win a 1:1 session with Sunshine.

In the last 45 days, the app was released to beta users, and the initial feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Early users have expressed gratitude for the spiritual and practical tools the app provides, with many saying it offers a much-needed alternative to traditional recovery programs. Sunshine and her team have used this feedback to ensure the app’s features are both accessible and supportive to witches on their recovery journey.

Quotes from Beta Users:

“I’ve seen my share of struggles with traditional 12-step programs and am very grateful to have found this new approach.”

“A fantastic resource for people who don’t want the other religious alignment, will definitely be checking this out and sharing with my friends who need it!”

Launch Event: Deep Dive into the Witch’s 13 Steps

To celebrate the launch, Sunshine will be hosting a live “Deep Dive into the 13 Steps” workshop at 6:30 PM EST on October 9th. This inaugural workshop marks the beginning of a monthly series where participants will explore the 13 steps and discover action steps to walk The Witch’s Road to Recovery.

After each live event, materials will be available in digital format within the mobile app, empowering participants to continue their studies at their own pace.

A Path to Sobriety Built for Witches, by a Witch

Unlike traditional recovery programs, which may not fully resonate with witches, the Sober Witch Life Mobile App was built specifically to address the needs of witches in recovery. With tools that embrace magick, ritual, and divination, the app allows users to stay sober while staying true to their spiritual beliefs.

The Sober Witch Life Mobile App is the first of its kind and aims to serve the spiritual recovery needs of witches around the world.

Download and Learn More:

The Sober Witch Life Mobile App is available for free on both iOS and Android.

To sign up for the Deep Dive into the 13 Steps workshop event, or to learn more about the app, visit www.illuminateunschool.com.

