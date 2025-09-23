THE SOBER WITCH LIFE CELEBRATES 100 COPIES SOLD AFTER DETROIT CONJURE AND FOLK MAGIC FESTIVAL

Sober Witch Life Book Available on Amazon Free Recovery Support Sober Witch Life Mobile App Weekly Recovery Circles Sober Witch Life

Sunshine, psychic medium and high priestess, celebrates 100+ copies of The Sober Witch Life sold, marking rising demand for witchcraft-aligned recovery.

There is a hunger for work that integrates sobriety and witchcraft.” — Sunshine, Creatrix of Sober Witch Life

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunshine, author, psychic medium, high priestess, and recovery leader, announced today that following her participation in this past weekend’s Detroit Conjure and Folk Magic Festival, she has officially sold more than 100 physical copies of The Sober Witch Life. The milestone reflects grassroots demand for a recovery path that explicitly centers witchcraft practice and signals the emergence of a growing movement of witches seeking sobriety in alignment with their spiritual beliefs.

A FESTIVAL TURNING POINT

At the Detroit Conjure and Folk Magic Festival, Sunshine sold both paperback and hardcover editions of her book, signed copies for attendees, and led a workshop exploring how addiction impacts the witch. The booth was a hub of conversation, where community members expressed excitement, validation, and gratitude for the work. One attendee, recognizing her instantly, exclaimed, “Oh my god, you’re the pink-haired sober witch,” before sharing a story of how she'd already purchased a copy for a friend who needed recovery guidance that honored their spiritual beliefs.

The festival provided more than sales. It offered affirmation from the Detroit pagan community, which includes witches, heathens, and many others within the broader collective. Attendees shared that the work was “so needed,” “long overdue,” and “a blessing to the pagan community.” For Sunshine, the festival did more than tip her book sales past the 100-copy mark; it validated that a hunger exists for teachings that integrate sobriety and magick.

ABOUT THE BOOK

The Sober Witch Life is written for witches seeking an alternative to traditional 12-step recovery programs. It blends magickal practice with concrete recovery tools, offering rituals, prompts, and reflections in a voice that is both personally vulnerable and spiritually empowering. The book stands apart from others on shelves: while some texts explore pagan spirituality in recovery, this is believed to be the first, if not the only, book focused specifically on witchcraft and recovery.

Sunshine began drafting the book in her second year of sobriety. After completing a year of traditional 12-step work, she realized in dialogue with spirit that she had already been adapting the steps to fit her witchcraft practice. She spent a year writing, then waited on spirit’s guidance before editing. At her five-year anniversary, she received the message that it was time, and the manuscript became ready to meet the world.

An excerpt from the book reads: “Recovery is a ritual of returning to yourself. When you bind your recovery to your altar, you are choosing your life.” For many readers, these words have become touchstones. Sunshine has already received photos of the book placed on altars, a testament to its integration into lived spiritual practice.

READERS RESPOND WITH ENTHUSIASM

Readers have described the book as exactly what they needed. Some call its exercises “gold,” returning repeatedly to the prompts and rituals. Others share how comforting it is to see recovery reflected through the lens of witchcraft, a path that has long been marginalized or misunderstood in mainstream recovery spaces. For some, simply knowing the book exists offers reassurance that their spirituality and sobriety can thrive together.

One reader sent a note saying, “I’ve pulled this book open more than once just to sit with the rituals. It lives on my altar now.” Another said, “This feels like the first time I’ve seen my full self, witch and sober, honored on the page.”

SYMBOLIC MILESTONE, LARGER MOVEMENT

Selling over 100 copies is significant for any independently published author, but for Sunshine, the milestone holds symbolic weight. “This feels like proof that we are not alone in wanting recovery that honors our spiritual lives,” she said. “There is a hunger for work that integrates sobriety and witchcraft. This milestone is not just mine, it belongs to the community.”

The book’s sales so far have been entirely physical copies, purchased through Amazon, Sunshine’s website, and at metaphysical shops and bookstores across the Midwest, as well as at regional pagan events. This network of distribution underscores how recovery and witchcraft communities are overlapping in real-world spaces, not just online.

Looking ahead, Sunshine has set a new goal: 500 copies sold by the end of 2026, accompanied by a second print run and the release of a companion workbook.

THE BROADER SOBER WITCH LIFE MOVEMENT

The book is not an isolated project but part of a larger constellation of offerings under the Sober Witch Life banner. These include the Sober Witch Mobile App, The Sober Witch Life podcast, The Witchual Hour radio show, and community recovery rituals. Together, they form an ecosystem of support for witches in recovery, creating spaces where sobriety and spiritual practice coexist and flourish.

This milestone also fuels Sunshine’s work to establish The Sovereign Phoenix, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing religious protection for witches in recovery. “There are so many witches beginning to align their recovery with their spiritual practice,” Sunshine explained. “If their beliefs are ever threatened, their recovery could be threatened as well. The Sovereign Phoenix will ensure that protection and infrastructure are in place for them to thrive.”

WHY DETROIT MATTERS

Detroit has long been home to a thriving pagan community, where witches, heathens, and spiritual practitioners gather to support one another through education, cultural movements, and shared ritual. Hosting the milestone moment at the Detroit Conjure and Folk Magic Festival holds deep meaning. Sunshine credits the city’s community for supporting her work and notes that Detroit continues to be a vital hub for pagan and recovery intersection.

LOOKING AHEAD

With 100 copies sold and the next milestone in sight, Sunshine remains focused on growth. Plans are underway for expanded distribution, additional workshops, and continued integration of recovery and magick in public and private spaces. The second print run will ensure wider availability, and the upcoming workbook will provide readers with a more interactive, guided path.

“This is just the beginning,” Sunshine emphasized. “We are building something larger than a book. We are building a movement.”

WHERE TO BUY

The Sober Witch Life is available in paperback and hardcover through Sunshine’s website, select metaphysical and independent bookstores across the Midwest, and on Amazon. Signed copies are available at events and recovery rituals, with upcoming appearances listed on the Sober Witch Life website.

ABOUT SUNSHINE

Sunshine is an author, psychic medium, high priestess, and recovery leader who creates tools and spaces for people integrating witchcraft into sober life. Through the Sober Witch Life movement, she leads twice a week witch's recovery circles, has built a podcast, a radio show, the sober witch mobile app, and community recovery rituals. She is also the founder of The Sovereign Phoenix, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting witches in recovery through legal and religious recognition.

MEDIA CONTACT

For interviews, review copies, or event information, please contact:



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.