Unico Mechanical Corp Secures $28 Million Contract for Critical Infrastructure Upgrades at Blue Mesa Dam Power Plant

BENICIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unico Mechanical Corp , a leading provider of engineered rotating equipment service, has been awarded a $28 million contract by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to replace two 156-inch Butterfly Valves at the Blue Mesa Hydro Electric Powerplant in Colorado.This extensive project, part of the Colorado River Storage Project, will significantly enhance the operational efficiency and reliability of the powerplant, which supplies hydropower to the surrounding regions.Scope of WorkThe project includes the complete replacement of two 156-inch Butterfly Valves, hydraulic systems, the complete refurbishment of two (2) 84-inch Ring Follower Gates, and associated structural modifications. The technical work covers:• Valve Replacement: The installation of custom-designed Butterfly Valves with stainless steel seats, resilient seals, and advanced hydraulic actuators to ensure long-term, maintenance-free operation.• Ring Follower Gates: Rehabilitation of two 84-inch Ring Follower Gates, involving weld repairs and re-machining for key components such as the gate leaf and body.• Hydraulic Power Unit: Replacement of outdated hydraulic power units with new, high-performance systems to control valve operations efficiently.Project Timeline and CollaborationThe project is set to begin in December of 2024, with an estimated completion date of September 2028. To ensure timely delivery and quality assurance, Unico Mechanical will collaborate with Adams Valves on the design and fabrication of the Butterfly Valves.“We are honored to be a part of this vital infrastructure project that will contribute to the longevity and performance of the Blue Mesa Hydro Electric Power Plant. Our team’s experience and technical expertise are perfectly aligned to meet the challenges of this project.” said Randy Potter, CEO of Unico Mechanical Corp.Previous Project SuccessUnico Mechanical Corp has a proven track record, having nearly completed a similar project at the Gianelli Power Plant in California. That project involved the overhaul of eight (8) 156-inch Butterfly Valves, six (6) of which have been completed to date, and the upgrade of critical hydraulic systems, delivering improved efficiency and reliability.This extensive refurbishment enhanced the plant’s operational capabilities and reinforced Unico's expertise in complex hydropower infrastructure. This experience positions Unico Mechanical Corp as an ideal partner for the Blue Mesa project.About Unico Mechanical CorpWith over 40 years of Hydro Power industry experience, Unico Mechanical Corp is a trusted provider of engineered rotating equipment service for the hydropower, water, and wastewater industries. The company specializes in valve repair, large-scale machinery overhauls, and custom fabrication, with a strong track record of delivering high-quality solutions for both public and private sector clients.

