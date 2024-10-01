Thinksys and Ready Training Online (RTO) Collaboration

ThinkSys and RTO achieved SOC2 certification ahead of schedule through partnership sparked at the NACS Show, enhancing security for RTO's training platform.

Meeting the ThinkSys team at NACS last year allowed us to form a new business relationship that opened the door for collaboration allowing us to expand our programming and IT resources overnight.” — Jeff Kahler

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ThinkSys and Ready Training Online (RTO) Collaborate on SOC 2 Powered by Success at the NACS Trade Show.ThinkSys, a leader in software development and IT consulting services, is thrilled to announce a major milestone achieved with Ready Training Online (RTO), an innovator and learning management provider in the online training sector.Collaboration Sparked at NACS Trade Show:The annual NACS Show provided the perfect environment for ThinkSys and RTO to connect, combining their respective strengths to create a mutually beneficial partnership. Both companies recognized the unique potential to collaborate, innovate, and contribute to the convenience and training industries through shared resources and technical expertise.Key Partnership Achievement:ThinkSys guided RTO to become SOC 2 Certified ahead of schedule and under budget. Achieving this milestone ensured that RTO’s online training platform meets the highest security standards, assuring their clients that their data is handled with the utmost care and integrity. This certification has been a pivotal achievement for RTO, positioning them as a leader in secure, compliant online training solutions.Leadership Insights on the Partnership’s Success:“We are delighted with the progress and success of our partnership with RTO,” said Rajiv Jain, CEO at ThinkSys. “Our collaboration, which began at the NACS Show, continues to thrive as we bring innovative solutions to the table. The NACS Show truly allowed us to connect with like-minded professionals, and together we are achieving great things.”“Meeting the ThinkSys team at NACS last year allowed us to form a new business relationship that opened the door for collaboration and innovation allowing us to expand our programming and IT resources overnight,” said Jeff Kahler, President of Ready Training Online. “Achieving SOC 2 Compliance was such an important step in our ongoing effort to prioritize the protection and security of the data within our trainingGrid learning management system.”“Our focus is on creating meaningful connections that drive success. By aligning companies with strategic opportunities like ThinkSys and Ready Training Online, we can continue to elevate the convenience store experience and deliver measurable results. ThinkSys has consistently added technology value to the convenience store space , driving innovation and efficiency in the industry.” said Myra Kressner, Co-Founder of Vision Group Network, and President of Kressner Strategy GroupAbout ThinkSys: Driving Digital Transformation Globally:ThinkSys is a global leader in software development, IT consulting, and digital transformation services. With a focus on delivering high-quality, scalable, and cost-effective solutions, ThinkSys helps businesses across industries achieve their goals. Offering services in areas such as software development, quality assurance, DevOps, and security, ThinkSys is dedicated to empowering companies through technology-driven solutions that maximize efficiency and growth.About Ready Training Online (RTO): Shaping the Future of Online Training:As a learning management solutions provider, Ready Training Online (RTO) was founded in 2005 by President, Jeff Kahler, to solve training and retention challenges in his chain of pizzerias, and to share his passion with frontline workers. RTO believes that training isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach and instead, they build customized plans and solutions that include ready-to-go training modules, learning paths, and customized videos that are deployed through their online learning platform known as trainingGrid. RTO has strong brand awareness in the convenience retail industry and is a trusted e-learning provider to thousands of retail and restaurant locations across the US.Contact Information for Media Inquiries:ThinkSysReady Training Online

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.