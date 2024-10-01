AlphaRidge Named One of America's Top 100 Small Businesses by U.S. Chamber of Commerce

AlphaRidge US Chamber of Commerce Top 100 Business Honoree

New York City Woman-Owned Cybersecurity and IT Services Business Honored by U.S. Chamber of Commerce

We are thrilled to be named among America's Top 100 Small Businesses. This accolade is a testament to our team's dedication... and our unwavering commitment to our clients' success.” — Natasha Bryan, CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AlphaRidge , a leading IT and cybersecurity firm, has been recognized as one of America's Top 100 Small Businesses by the United States Chamber of Commerce. This prestigious honor highlights AlphaRidge's growth, innovation, and commitment to excellence in the technology sector.The CO—100, an exclusive list curated by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, celebrates the best and brightest small and mid-sized businesses across the nation. The CO—100 honorees were chosen out of more than 14,000 applicants by an esteemed panel of judges for their overall growth driven by cutting-edge ideas, resilience, and strong employee cultures. AlphaRidge was selected and recognized amongst ten other businesses for being a Champion of Adaptability , demonstrating its outstanding performance and impact in the industry.Natasha Bryan, CEO of AlphaRidge, expressed her enthusiasm about the recognition: "We are thrilled to be named among America's Top 100 Small Businesses. This accolade is a testament to our team's dedication, our innovative approach to IT and cybersecurity, and our unwavering commitment to our clients' success."“Small businesses embody the resilience and ingenuity that define America’s free enterprise system, yet they often go unrecognized,” said Jeanette Mulvey, Vice President and Editor-in-Chief of CO— by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “As the world’s largest business organization and network representing companies of all sizes and industries, we understand what makes a business great.”The CO-100, presented by T-Mobile for Business, honors a diverse array of businesses from aerospace suppliers to healthcare startups, "At T-Mobile, we recognize the incredible power of small businesses. They drive innovation, create jobs and enrich communities," said Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group.AlphaRidge was identified and has distinguished itself as a Champion of Adaptability, showcasing extraordinary resilience and tenacity in overcoming significant challenges. The company's proactive security measures, streamlined operations, and expertise in compliance have positioned it as a leader in serving highly regulated sectors, including FED, SLED, healthcare, finance, and energy.As part of this recognition, AlphaRidge will join other nominees and industry at the CO—100 Small Business Forum on October 8, 2024, in Washington D.C. where the top 10 businesses will be announced.This honor follows AlphaRidge's recent achievement of Natasha Bryan, CEO, being selected as a member of the 2024 EY Entrepreneurs Access Network Cohort, further solidifying the company's position as a rising star in the business world.Discover more about Alpha Ridge Inc. and the innovative services and solutions they provide, please visit alpharidge.com.###About AlphaRidgeAlphaRidge is a complete IT services and solutions firm based in New York, New York with presence throughout the United States. AlphaRidge is driven by the conviction that a business's value in technology comes from people.A global leader in consulting, technology services, and digital transformation, AlphaRidge is at the forefront of innovation, addressing the technological landscape's entire breadth in the evolving world of cloud, digital, and technology platforms. AlphaRidge clients private and public enterprise.Awarded the MWBE Innovation Award at the 2023 New York State MWBE Forum, AlphaRidge is MWBE, WBENC, and SBA WOSB certified. AlphaRidge holds a GSA MAS contract under Schedule 70 (Health IT Services).About the U.S. Chamber of CommerceThe U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business organization and network representing companies of all sizes across every sector of the economy. Our members range from the small businesses and local chambers of commerce that line the Main Streets of America to leading industry associations and large corporations.They all share one thing: They count on the U.S. Chamber to be their voice in Washington, across the country, and around the world. For more than 100 years, we have advocated for pro-business policies that help businesses create jobs and grow our economy.About CO – by the U.S. Chamber of CommerceCO— is the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s digital platform for small business and is dedicated to helping business owners across the U.S. start, run, and grow successful companies. CO— helps 20,000 businesses every day and had more than six million site visits last year alone. The platform provides timely and actionable information and resources for business owners at all stages of growth through expert content, exclusive interviews with business leaders, and virtual and in-person events.

