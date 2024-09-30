Public Invited to Comment on Water Quality Plans for the Connecticut River

PRESS RELEASE

Ben Copans, Watershed Planner

Department of Environmental Conservation

802-490-6143, Ben.Copans@Vermont.gov

Montpelier, Vt. – The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) invites the public to comment on three tactical basin plans in the Connecticut River watersheds of the White, Deerfield, and Passumpsic Rivers. DEC completed the plans in collaboration with regional planners, local nonprofits, town officials, and public stakeholders. These plans have been developed to protect and restore the rivers, lakes, and wetlands in these watersheds.

“Tactical Basin Plans serve as a strategic guidebook to address water quality challenges for the next five years, so we strongly encourage public feedback to ensure the plans meet the diversity of local needs,” said DEC Commissioner Jason Batchelder. “The importance of these plans has become even more critical as we prepare for the more frequent extreme rainfall and flooding events we have seen in recent years.”

The Tactical Basin Plans identify actions and priority strategies that will:

Protect or improve water quality,

Restore aquatic habitats,

Improve flood resiliency, and

Prevent future pollution through cost-effective projects, including floodplain restorations, dam removals, and conservation.

“Tactical Basin Plans help our communities plan on a watershed scale,” said Margo Ghia, Natural Resources Planner for the Windham Regional Commission. “Being able to look at a region and see water quality issues in a larger context gives us an opportunity to manage a problem from its root and not just take care of the symptoms.”

DEC will hold hybrid meetings with virtual and in-person options in each watershed:

White River:

October 17, 2024 – 6:00 PM

In-Person: Royalton Academy Building, 4182 VT Route 14, Royalton, VT 05068

October 24, 2024 – 6:00 PM

Deerfield River:

October 15, 2024 – 4:30 PM

October 17, 2024 – 6:00 PM

Passumpsic River:

October 22, 2024 – 5:30 PM

Members of the public can submit comments on all three draft plans from October 1, 2024, to October 31, 2024, by mail or email to:

To find the public meeting details, draft plans, and visual and map-based plan summaries (known as Story Maps), visit the DEC’s Watershed Planning Program’s website.

