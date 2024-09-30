Calgary Tax and Licensed Insolvency Trustee Firms Offer Hope Amidst Rising Insolvency Rates

Calgary Tax Consultants, Cawston and Associates has a combined 70 years of Canadian tax experience.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the rise in insolvency rates across Canada, some Calgary-based tax consulting firms and Licensed Insolvency Trustees are stepping up to offer expert guidance and hope to individuals and businesses facing financial challenges.

Recent data from the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy reveals a troubling trend: insolvencies in Canada increased by 24.2% in July 2024 compared to the same month last year. Consumer insolvencies rose by 23.9%, while business insolvencies surged by 31.2%.

"These statistics are concerning, but not insurmountable," says a spokes person of Cawston & Associates. "In light of inflation on housing, food, and transportation, people need to become much more conservative on spending non-essentials. Our firm is committed to helping Calgarians navigate these turbulent financial waters."

Cawston & Associates specializes in tax consulting and bankruptcy alternatives, offering a lifeline to those struggling with debt. The firm's focuses on:

CRA Collection Action

Section 160 Transfer Assessments

GST and Payroll Source Deduction Arrears

Unfiled CRA Tax & GST Returns

and many other Canada tax code areas.

"We've seen firsthand the stress and anxiety that financial difficulties can cause," Cawston adds. "Our team is dedicated to not just solving immediate problems, but also equipping our clients with the knowledge and tools to build a stable financial future."

As the economic landscape continues to evolve, Cawston & Associates and a select few other firms remain at the forefront of financial problem-solving. These firms' blend of tax expertise and insolvency solutions positions them uniquely to address the complex challenges faced by individuals and businesses alike.



Bill Cawston a Calgary Tax Consultant with over 40 Years of Experience

