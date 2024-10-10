VinoBarrel Granted USPTO Design Patent

VinoBarrel has been granted a USPTO Design Patent No. D1043219 from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its portable self-service wine dispenser design.

Patent Received for Automated Barrel-to-Glass Portable Wine Dispenser.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- VinoBarrel, the first of its kind “barrel-to-glass” wine preservation and automated pouring system, is proud announce the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has approved United States Design Patent No. D1043219 relating to the VinoBarrel™ portable self-service wine dispenser.Launched in 2022, VinoBarrel was founded by IBM alumni Seth Lytle, a graduate of Georgia Tech, and grandchild of avid winemakers, in an effort to elevate the consumer wine experience, while increasing revenue and decreasing wine spoilage for the hospitality industry., United States Design Patent No. D1043219 represents a company milestone as the first USPTO patent issued to Lytle and the VinoBarrel, LLC organization. This patent recognizes the unique design characteristics of the wine dispenser.VinoBarrel’s mission is to deliver an elevated, self-service wine experience that is easier, more affordable, and more profitable for everyone. The barrel-to-glass dispensing system provides guests with wine that is perfectly preserved, instantly aerated, and poured at the most ideal temperature. Using food and beverage industry standard commercial kegs, a fully enabled VinoBarrel can distribute a maximum fluid capacity equivalent to 52 bottles of wine. The system can dispense a glass in less than 10 seconds, supports payment POS integrations, multiple pour size and pricing options, in addition to several branding opportunities within the guest experience."We are pleased to have been granted this USPTO design patent, highlighting our commitment as an innovative leader in the wine delivery space," said Seth Lytle, Founder of VinoBarrel. "We are grateful for our partners and customers that have allowed us to gain referenceable proof points of what is possible. We look forward to introducing VinoBarrel to additional wineries, hotels, sports venues and anywhere crowds gather."Currently available in the Southeast, VinoBarrel is seeking additional go to market partners across the United States. To learn more about VinoBarrel, follow the VinoBarrel LinkedIn page, or visit https://vinobarrel.com About VinoBarrelVinoBarrel is a first of its kind by-the-glass, self-service wine dispenser that eliminates costly wine waste and makes wine service more profitable, portable and engaging. It’s eco-friendly, 2 keg system holds the equivalent of 52 bottles of wine at the perfect temperature. It is fully portable and offers user selectable pour sizes through an easy-to-use POS system. Competitively seen as both a compliment to existing wine dispensing solutions, and a disruptor, VinoBarrel has a low cost of entry and ease of deployment ideal for food and beverage operations across hospitality providers.

VinoBarrel 30-sec "How it Works" Demo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.