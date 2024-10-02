Social Discovery Group Earns Prestigious Certification as an Exceptional Workplace in the U.S.

This achievement affirms the incredible work being done across our organization, and we are excited to continue building on this foundation.” — Dmitry Volkov, PhD, Founder of Social Discovery Group

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Social Discovery Group (SDG), a global tech company known for its innovative social, dating, and entertainment platforms, proudly announces its recent achievement: certification as a Great Place to WorkThis distinguished recognition, granted by the Great Place to WorkInstitute, underscores SDG’s commitment to creating a dynamic and inclusive work environment. The certification is based on an in-depth evaluation of the company’s culture, which includes valuable anonymous feedback from employees. SDG’s Trust Index score reflects the positive sentiment among its U.S. team members.A standout fact from the evaluation reveals that an impressive 100% of SDG’s U.S. workforce believes their company is an excellent place to work. This far exceeds the national average of 57%, demonstrating the strength of SDG’s work culture. Employees highlighted several aspects that make SDG unique, including a strong sense of belonging, mutual respect, and ample opportunities for personal and professional development.As a global leader in the social discovery industry, Social Discovery Group manages a portfolio of over 60 brands, including renowned platforms like Dating.com DateMyAge , and Kiseki. With a user base exceeding 500 million people, we are dedicated to connecting individuals worldwide through innovative and engaging online experiences. This certification holds great importance for job seekers who prioritize healthy and positive workplace cultures. It signifies SDG’s authentic commitment to employee well-being, as reflected in direct employee feedback.“People have always been the heart of SDG,” stated Dmitry Volkov, PhD, Founder of Social Discovery Group. “With this certification, we celebrate our employees, who have helped us grow into a global leader in social discovery platforms. This achievement affirms the incredible work being done across our organization, and we are excited to continue building on this foundation.”Social Discovery Group is a global leader with a presence in over 1,200 employees across five continents. Its products include global dating sites and apps that redefine online dating through meaningful matching based on new principles of communication with a focus on video streaming, AI technologies, and game mechanics. Recently, Dating.com and DateMyAge have released an innovative new feature which takes video chat capabilities to a new level.As a digital nomad-friendly company, SDG offers its employees the flexibility to work from anywhere, while maintaining a vibrant and connected corporate culture through events like team meetups and leadership summits. The company is committed to offering outstanding benefits, including comprehensive health care, career development programs, and opportunities for continued learning through industry conferences.About Social Discovery GroupSocial Discovery Group is one of the world's largest social discovery companies, uniting 60+ brands with 500 million users. SDG solves the problems of loneliness, isolation, and disconnection with the help of digital reality. Its products include international dating sites, social and entertainment apps with a focus on video streaming, AI technologies, and game mechanics. SDG products redefine the way people interact and connect with each other. For more information, please visit www.socialdiscoverygroup.com About Great Place to Work Certification™Great Place To WorkCertification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

