URBAN FITNESS XTREME (UFX) ANNOUNCES 2024 CHAMPIONSHIP EVENT AT WHITE EAGLE HALL IN JERSEY CITY, NJ

Los Angeles Set to Defend Their Title Against Harlem in the Highly Anticipated Showdown on October 5th

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The UFX (Urban Fitness Xtreme), a professional league featuring extreme calisthenics athletes, today announced that its highly anticipated 2024 Championship will take place at White Eagle Hall on October 5th at 8 PM. The event will showcase top athletes from Team Los Angeles and Team Harlem as they battle for the championship title.UFX, founded in 2014, is a professional sports league that blends extreme calisthenics, style, and music, and features six franchises: Baltimore, Brooklyn, Harlem, Jersey, Miami, and Los Angeles. The league has gained national attention for its unique format and thrilling competition, with its first World Cup held in 2017, where Team USA triumphed over the World Team. In 2023, Team Los Angeles claimed victory, defeating Brooklyn, Miami, and Baltimore to become the league’s inaugural champion."We're thrilled to bring the 2024 UFX Championship to White Eagle Hall in Jersey City. This event represents the pinnacle of extreme calisthenics, and with two powerhouse teams like Los Angeles and Harlem competing, fans are in for an unforgettable night. We're proud of how far UFX has come, and this championship will be our biggest and best yet." - Sean “Doc” Peterkin, UFX Director of Calisthenics.Tickets for the 2024 UFX Championship are now on sale, ranging from $20 to $30. Fans can purchase tickets at www.UFXpro.com . For those unable to attend the live event, the championship will be broadcast on FS1 and the Fox Sports App on November 10th at 9 PM EST.Tickets are on sale now for $20-$30 which can be purchased at www.ufxpro.com About Urban Fitness XtremeFounded in 2014, the UFX (Urban Fitness Xtreme) is a professional sports league providing a dynamic convergence of extreme calisthenics, style and music featuring six franchises: Baltimore, Brooklyn, Harlem, Jersey, Miami and Los Angeles. In 2017, the UFX held the first World Cup with Team USA edging out the World Team to win the title. The 2023 season culminated with Los Angeles defeating Brooklyn, Miami and Baltimore to earn the inaugural league championship. More information can be found at www.UFXpro.com ###Media Contact:Jason GellerJMediaHousejason@jmediahouse.com

