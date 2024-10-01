Thinkstack’s New Feature Blends AI Automation and Human Care for Unmatched Customer Service

Thinkstack Logo

With Human Handoff, businesses can now offer customers a stress-free experience.

We understand the need for intelligent systems that know when to involve human expertise. Thinkstack’s chatbot ensures to push productivity without losing the personal touch customers still crave.” — Rajesh Bhattacharjee, Co-founder and CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AI revolution has banged the gong, announcing a global quest for the answer to exceptional customer experience.Businesses are scrambling and seeking means to maintain their reputations. But customers are fundamentally impatient and demand instant gratification. And it is this rally that has led to the emergence of the chatbot empire.Researchers have studied populations that have been exposed to the chatbot service scene. They found that:1. Customers would rather talk to an AI bot than wait for a human agent to sort out simple queries.2. The vast majority, ~80% of the study population, are much more willing to use an AI bot if they know they can quickly and easily be transferred to a conversation with a live agent.Now, chatbots are devices known to excel at quick responses and handling repetitive tasks, but the major challenge remains–an efficient human handoff process.Players need to level up in their chatbot game, keeping in mind their customers’ desire for:- Quick assistance at any time and day of the week.- Ability to reach a live agent if needed.Thinkstack is an emerging partner for companies seeking the most relevant and effective answer to the above predicament. Thinkstack’s new feature , Human Handoff, rests the power–of offering an exclusive experience to one’s customers–right into their hands.A Thinkstack-powered AI chatbot handles up to 95% of customer inquiries with smart automations, reducing the workload on human agents and freeing them up for more complex tasks. Not only that, it analyzes conversations to pick up on triggers and detects if the query:- Requires deep human understanding.- Is more nuanced and needs assistance from a specialized team.The chatbot can then transfer the conversation to human agents effectively and route it to specialized teams if needed.To top it all, Human Handoff is conveniently live on Slack and, interestingly, with WhatsApp.As one of the pioneers of the movement to deliver stress-free bot-to-human transfer in conversations, Thinkstack has pushed the borders by offering early integration with the most widely used messaging platform, WhatsApp. Now, it is easier than ever for businesses to offer exceptional customer support and ensure their customers receive timely assistance.Human Handoff allows companies to create a strong, working blend–a synergy of AI efficiency and human empathy. It effectively enhances customer support without sacrificing efficiency. Businesses can boost operations, reduce costs, increase customer loyalty, and drive growth.If you are looking to improve your customer support game and streamline operations, you can see the feature in action by requesting a free demo or trying it out for yourself.About ThinkstackThinkstack is an AI-powered SaaS platform transforming business operations through intelligent automation. The brand, as an architect of the future of business, commits to leveraging the latest artificial intelligence trends to solve the most pressing operational efficiency challenges.

