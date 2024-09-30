COMMISSIONER SID MILLER INVITES ALL TEXANS TO THE GO TEXAN PAVILION AT THE STATE FAIR OF TEXAS

Experience the best of Texas at the GO TEXAN Pavilion, sponsored by Southwest Dairy Farmers

AUSTIN – Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller invites Texans to the State Fair to experience the Texas Department of Agriculture’s (TDA) GO TEXAN Pavilion, presented by Southwest Dairy Farmers. The Pavilion showcases the finest Texas-made products from GO TEXAN partners, offering a true taste of the Lone Star State. Conveniently located near the iconic Cotton Bowl Stadium in the heart of Fair Park, the Pavilion will be bustling with food samples, Texas wine tastings, family-friendly activities, and the daily Texas Whiskey Hour where fairgoers can meet local distillers. Commissioner Miller is excited to announce that this year’s Preview Night set a new record, with the Pavilion leading 2023 sales.

"The GO TEXAN Pavilion, sponsored by Southwest Dairy Farmers, plays a huge role in promoting Texas agriculture and supporting agribusinesses across the Lone Star State," Commissioner Miller said. "For 25 years, GO TEXAN has showcased the excellence of local producers and fostered community engagement, making it a cornerstone of Texas pride and economic growth."

The Pavilion at the State Fair of Texas is celebrating 25 years of the GO TEXAN program, which has supported Texas agriculture since 1999. GO TEXAN promotes the state's diverse products, from vast plains to flourishing vineyards, while driving economic growth. For a quarter-century, it has connected consumers with local farmers and producers, fostering pride for Texas businesses.

The 25,000-square-foot GO TEXAN Pavilion, sponsored by Southwest Dairy Farmers, highlights the best of Texas agriculture, featuring hundreds of products made by GO TEXAN-certified businesses. A must-see inside the Pavilion is the GO TEXAN Pioneer General Store, packed with a diverse array of Texas-made goods. You’ll find unique specialty items ranging from barbecue sauces to handcrafted ornaments, all made with pride in Texas.

Families and children will also enjoy TDA’s Farm to School booth in the Pavilion. The engaging, hands-on exhibits in the booth will encourage children and families to learn how food travels from their local farms to their school cafeteria or childcare center. Don’t miss out on the delicious apples handed out to every visitor, fresh from a Texas orchard.

"Each year at the State Fair of Texas, GO TEXAN showcases the best Texas-grown and Texas-made products, giving Texans a firsthand look at the excellence our state has to offer," Commissioner Miller noted. "When you're at the State Fair, make sure to stop by the Pavilion and show your support for local Texas businesses.”

To plan your trip and experience the best of Texas in the GO TEXAN Pavilion, presented by Southwest Dairy Farmers, please visit this link to see the Pavilion schedule:

https://issuu.com/gotexan/docs/2024pavilion_schedule_final.

The Pavilion is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The State Fair runs from September 27th through October 20th, 2024.