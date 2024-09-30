LifeNet4Families and HOPE South Florida Join Forces to Get Out the Homeless Vote

Get Out the Homeless Vote!

Super Tuesday Voter Registration Event is co-sponsored by these community leaders in homeless programs to ensure homeless voices are heard and votes are counted

As homelessness is increasingly criminalized, let's ignite a movement that will resonate across the nation, proclaiming loudly that every life is precious and deserving of dignity. Every vote counts!” — Denise Brown, LifeNet4Families CEO

LAUDERHILL, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LifeNet4Families and HOPE South Florida join forces for a Super Tuesday Homeless Voter Registration Event. LifeNet and HOPE program participants and the public are invited to register to vote with help from a Third-Party Voter Registration Organization (3PVRO). This important and timely event will take place on the LifeNet campus this Tuesday, October 1st from 8am to 3pm. Our goal is to register 1,000 voters as the challenges faced by the homeless population have never been greater. In this election season, their votes have never been more important, for their freedom may depend on it as HB 1365 goes into effect.

LifeNet4Families is committed to providing a gateway to stability for people in Broward County experiencing hunger, homelessness, and poverty. LifeNet is also dedicated to advocating for those we serve and making sure their voices are heard, and their votes are counted.

HOPE South Florida is committed to serving families and individuals in experiencing homelessness with dignity, while meeting them with tangible solutions to restore their independence and allow them to thrive in our community.

"The Board, Management and staff of LifeNet4Families believe strongly in the individual right to vote. We are passionate about empowering the voices of those we serve – some of the most vulnerable among us. We believe that voting is not only a civil right, but a moral imperative to stand up against injustice. As homelessness is increasingly criminalized, we must use our collective power to advance change. Let us ignite a movement that will resonate across the nation, proclaiming loudly that every life is precious and deserving of dignity. Our message is clear: every life matters and every vote counts!“ said Denise Brown, LifeNet’s CEO.

“We believe in the value of every human life, whether they are housed or unhoused. Every voice matters. HOPE is passionate about removing barriers to independence, including the ability to vote. We’re glad to be teaming up with LifeNet4Families for this Super Tuesday,” said Ken McKenzie, HOPE South Florida’s President.

Who: LifeNet4Families

What: Super Tuesday Voter Registration

When: October 1, 2024, 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Where: LifeNet4Families

1 NW 33rd Terrace

Lauderhill, FL 33311

About LifeNet4Families

For over 39 years, LifeNet4Families has been providing services to the hungry and homeless of Broward County, FL. LifeNet4Families provides a gateway to stability for people in Broward County experiencing hunger, homelessness, and poverty. The key elements for delivering the mission are providing Food and Nutrition, promoting Health and Well-Being and Enabling Stability.

About Hope South Florida

Through a holistic approach, HOPE South Florida exists to be a HOPE-filled community, keeping families together, providing compassionate care, and guiding and equipping those we serve on a path to holistic life change. For nearly 30 years, HOPE’s vision has been to end homelessness by building HOPE-filled communities that empower families to become resilient and independent.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.