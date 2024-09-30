Governor Newsom announces judicial appointments 9.30.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced his nomination of three Court of Appeal Justices: Justice Brian M. Hoffstadt as Presiding Justice of the Second District Court of Appeal, Division Five; Judge Michelle C. Kim as an Associate Justice of the Second District Court of Appeal, Division One; and Judge Anne K. Richardson as an Associate Justice of the Second District Court of Appeal, Division Two.

The Governor also announced his appointment of 7 Superior Court Judges, which include four in Alameda County; two in Los Angeles County; and one in Ventura County.

Second District Court of Appeal

Justice Brian M. Hoffstadt, of Los Angeles County, has been nominated to serve as Presiding Justice of the Second District Court of Appeal, Division Five. He has served as an Associate Justice at the Second District Court of Appeal, Division Two since 2014. Justice Hoffstadt served as a Judge at the Los Angeles County Superior Court from 2010 to 2014. He was a Partner at Jones Day from 2007 to 2010 and served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of California from 2000 to 2007. Justice Hoffstadt served as Senior Counsel at the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Policy Development from 1998 to 2000 and at the Federal Communications Commission, Office of General Counsel from 1997 to 1998. He served as a Law Clerk for the Honorable Sandra Day O’Connor at the U.S. Supreme Court from 1996 to 1997 and for the Honorable Cynthia H. Hall at the U.S. Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit from 1995 to 1996. Justice Hoffstadt earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Presiding Justice Laurence D. Rubin. This position requires confirmation by the Commission on Judicial Appointments, which consists of Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero, Attorney General Rob Bonta and Senior Presiding Justice Arthur Gilbert. Justice Hoffstadt is a Democrat.

Judge Michelle C. Kim, of Los Angeles County, has been nominated to serve as an Associate Justice of the Second District Court of Appeal, Division One. She has served as a Judge at the Los Angeles County Superior Court since 2018. Judge Kim served as a Deputy Alternate Public Defender at the Los Angeles County Alternate Public Defender’s Office from 2005 to 2018 and as a Deputy Public Defender in the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office from 2003 to 2005. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law. Judge Kim fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Victoria D. Chaney. This position requires confirmation by the Commission on Judicial Appointments, which consists of Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero, Attorney General Rob Bonta and Senior Presiding Justice Arthur Gilbert. Judge Kim is a Democrat.

Judge Anne K. Richardson, of Los Angeles County, has been nominated to serve as an Associate Justice of the Second District Court of Appeal, Division Two. She has served as a Judge at the Los Angeles County Superior Court since 2018. Judge Richardson was a Directing Attorney at Public Counsel from 2014 to 2018. She was a Partner at Hadsell, Stormer, Richardson and Renick LLP from 1998 to 2014 and was an Associate there from 1993 to 1998. Judge Richardson was a Public Interest Fellow at Litt and Stormer from 1990 to 1992 and served as a Law Clerk for the Honorable Mariana R. Pfaelzer at the U.S. District Court, Central District of California from 1989 to 1990. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from Stanford Law School. Judge Richardson is being selected to fill the vacancy that will be created pending confirmation of Justice Brian M. Hoffstadt’s appointment as Presiding Justice of the Second District Court of Appeal, Division Five. This position requires confirmation by the Commission on Judicial Appointments, which consists of Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero, Attorney General Rob Bonta and Senior Presiding Justice Arthur Gilbert. Judge Richardson is a Democrat.

The compensation for each of these positions is $279,151.

Alameda County Superior Court

Rozlynn Silvaggio Bauman, of San Francisco County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Alameda County Superior Court. Bauman has served as a Deputy Public Defender at the Alameda County Public Defender’s Office since 2007. She served as an Attorney at the Contra Costa County Alternate Defender’s Office in 2007 and was a Deputy Public Defender at the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office from 2004 to 2007. Bauman earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Francisco School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the death of Judge James Cramer. Bauman is a Democrat.

Chad A. Stegeman, of San Francisco County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Alameda County Superior Court. Stegeman has served as a Supervising Deputy Attorney General at the California Department of Justice, Office of the Attorney General since 2022 and was a Deputy Attorney General IV there from 2015 to 2022. He was an Adjunct Professor at the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco from 2019 to 2023. Stegeman was a Partner at Carroll, Burdick & McDonough from 2011 to 2015 and an Associate there from 2003 to 2005. He was Counsel at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld from 2005 to 2011. Stegeman was an Associate at Sidley, Austin, Brown & Wood from 2002 to 2003 and at Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson from 1999 to 2001. He served as a Law Clerk for the Honorable Robert Payne at the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia from 2001 to 2002. Stegeman earned a Juris Doctor degree from the New York University School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Tara M. Desautels to the Court of Appeal. Stegeman is a Democrat.

Han N. Tran, of Alameda County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Alameda County Superior Court. Tran has served as a Senior Deputy City Attorney at the Oakland City Attorney’s Office since 2020. He was a Sole Practitioner from 2007 to 2020. Tran was a Deputy District Attorney at the Solano County District Attorney’s Office from 2003 to 2006 and an Associate at Latham & Watkins LLP from 2000 to 2003. Tran was an Associate at McCutchen, Doyle, Brown & Enersen from 1996 to 2000. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Jeffrey Brand. Tran is a Democrat.

Kevin T. Wong, of Contra Costa County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Alameda County Superior Court. Wong has served as an Assistant District Attorney at the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office since 2023. He served as a Deputy District Attorney at the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office from 2001 to 2023. Wong earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Dennis Hayashi. Wong is a Democrat.

Los Angeles County Superior Court

Elizabeth L. Bradley, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Bradley has been a Partner at Rosen Saba LLP since 2011. She was Managing Partner at Bradley & Bradley LLP from 2005 to 2011 and an Associate at the Law Offices of Alan S. Gutman from 2000 to 2005. Bradley was a Sole Practitioner from 1997 to 2000. She was an Associate at the Law Offices of Elizabeth Franco Bradley from 1996 to 1997 and at Viviano & Bradley from 1994 to 1996. Bradley earned a Juris Doctor degree from the California Western School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Michael Levanas. Bradley is a Democrat.

Sally Espinoza, of Sacramento County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Espinoza has been a Deputy Attorney General V at the California Department of Justice, Office of the Attorney General since 2017 and has served in several positions there since 2011, including Deputy Attorney General and Legislative Advocate. She served as a Deputy Legal Affairs Secretary in the Office of Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and in the Office of Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. from 2008 to 2011. Espinoza served as a Deputy Public Defender at the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office from 2004 to 2008. She was a Legislative Consultant in the Office of California State Senator Deborah V. Ortiz from 1998 to 2001 and was a Legislative Aide in the Office of Assemblymember Deborah V. Ortiz from 1996 to 1998. Espinoza earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Tomson T. Ong. Espinoza is a Democrat.

Ventura County Superior Court

Russel-Paul H. Kawai, of Ventura County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Ventura County Superior Court. Kawai has served as a Commissioner at the Ventura County Superior Court since 2021. He served as a Military Judge in the U.S. Army Reserves, 150th Legal Operations Detachment from 2023 to 2024. Kawai served as a Senior Deputy Public Defender at the Ventura County Public Defender’s Office from 2014 to 2021 and was a Sole Practitioner from 2010 to 2014. He was a Trial Attorney at the Utah County Public Defender Association from 2007 to 2010 and was a Partner at the Law offices of Esplin and Weight from 2001 to 2006. Kawai earned a Juris Doctor degree from BYU Law School and a Master of Arts degree in Strategy from the U.S. Army War College. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Rocky Baio. Kawai is a Democrat.

The compensation for each of these positions is $243,940.