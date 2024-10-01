GR8 People Earns Nine G2 Badges for Fall 2024

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GR8 People , the leading all-in-one talent acquisition platform, is proud to announce that it has earned nine G2 badges for Fall 2024. These badges recognize the company’s exceptional performance, customer satisfaction, and support for its global clientele.G2 is a trusted online marketplace where businesses can discover, review, and manage software and services. The G2 badges are awarded based on user reviews and satisfaction ratings.“GR8 People is more than just software; we’re a strategic partner,” shares Diane Smith, CEO. “We're constantly improving The Everyone Platform™ to deliver exceptional value to our customers. By providing AI-powered tools to source, attract, engage, and hire top talent, we’re helping businesses future-proof their hiring strategies."GR8 People's nine G2 badges were awarded across five key categories, further solidifying its position as the leading all-in-one solution for Talent Acquisition professionals.Among the badges GR8 People earned for Fall 2024 are:• Best Meets Requirements: The Everyone Platform simplifies your hiring process, saving you time and effort.• High Performer: We consistently exceed industry standards.• Highest User Adoption: Our platform is widely used and trusted by talent acquisition professionals.• Leader: We're setting the standard for innovative talent acquisition solutions.• Users Love Us: Our customers rave about our service.The positive outcomes our customers are experiencing are proof that GR8 People is the right choice.• Shaved 25% off time to hire• Achieved a 30% reduction in overall spend on HR technology tools• 92% of positions filled within SLA• Realized a cost savings of $15,000 using a custom workflow for newly acquired employees• Consolidated global processes resulting in streamlined reporting, global awareness, and positive leadership feedback• Aligned hiring manager and HR relationships• Improved onboarding with a drastic reduction in manual interventionRecent reviews from customers highlight the company’s exceptional customer service, user-friendly platform, and ability to streamline the hiring process. One customer commented, “GR8 People’s system is very customizable and easy to use. Since our team implemented the software, we have had little to no issues and our applicants have been able to apply and make their way through the entire hiring process with ease.”GR8 People is dedicated to providing innovative solutions that help businesses attract and hire top talent.

