PourMyBeer Introduces New Standard Self-Pour Station Line, Developed In-House

Standard Self-Pour Station

In the spirit of listening to the market when it comes to having more options for our Self-Pour Stations, we’re proud to launch our Standard Line.” — Josh Goodman, CEO & Founder of PourMyBeer

AMBLER, PA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PourMyBeer , the leading provider of self-pour technology, is excited to announce the launch of its new Standard Self-Pour Station Line . Developed entirely in-house, this new product line offers cost-effective, flexible, and efficient self-pour beverage solutions for indoor venues. Designed with compact versatility in mind, the Standard Line empowers bars, restaurants, and other hospitality spaces to enhance their customer experience and maximize revenue potential without requiring extensive construction or costly installation processes.“In the spirit of listening to the market when it comes to having more options for our Self-Pour Stations, we’re proud to launch our Standard Line. We maintained the level of quality and craftsmanship but stripped down some of the more costly aspects to make it more affordable,” said Josh Goodman, CEO & Founder of PourMyBeer. “This new line provides the same ease of use and efficiency PourMyBeer is known for, but at a lower price point that is accessible to more venues, making it perfect for operators with indoor concepts.”The Standard Line is perfect for venues seeking cost-effective and flexible beverage solutions. These stations feature a compact, mobile design and offer a variety of configurations, including 2-tap, 4-tap, and 6-tap options. While ideal for indoor use only, they include advanced liquid cooling towers to ensure perfect pours every time.Key Features of the Standard Line:- Developed In-House by PourMyBeer- Eco-Friendly Polycarbonate Tech Housing- Available in 2-tap, 4-tap, and 6-tap Configurations- Advanced Liquid Cooled Towers- Compact and Mobile Design for Easy IntegrationIn addition to the Standard Line, PourMyBeer continues to offer its high-performance Premium Self-Pour Station Line , manufactured by Micro Matic, the world’s leading supplier of beverage dispensing equipment. The Premium Line offers a versatile solution, designed for both indoor and outdoor environments, and is fully ADA-compliant, ensuring accessibility for all customers.Built with durable stainless steel components, the Premium Line provides reliability in high-traffic venues. Available in 4-tap, 6-tap, and 8-tap configurations, these stations come equipped with advanced liquid cooling towers, ensuring optimal performance in both indoor and covered outdoor settings.Key Features of the Premium Line:- Manufactured by Micro Matic- Stainless Steel Tech Housing- Indoor and Covered Outdoor Use- ADA-Compliant with Lower Height Taps- Advanced Liquid Cooled Towers- Available in 4-tap, 6-tap, and 8-tap Configurations“Our Premium Line continues to serve venues that need advanced features like outdoor functionality and ADA compliance,” said Goodman. “By offering both the Standard and Premium lines, we ensure operators have the right solution for their venue, regardless of size, location, or budget.”In addition to their distinct features, both the Standard and Premium lines support a variety of payment solutions, offering operators flexibility in how customers interact with the self-pour stations. Whether venues prefer QR code payments, tap-to-pour technology, or RFID wristbands or cards, PourMyBeer ensures seamless integration with each system, allowing for quick, secure, and contactless transactions. This versatility enhances the customer experience by providing multiple convenient payment options while also streamlining the operational flow for venue owners.About PourMyBeer:Established in 2013, PourMyBeer is the global leader in self-pour beverage technology, transforming how beverages are served in restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, and more. Customers are empowered to pour their own beverages, resulting in an interactive and efficient experience. With operators spanning 43 U.S. states and 29 countries, the company has captivated over 10 million customers and more than 12,000 connected taps in service worldwide. Having processed over 403 million ounces, PourMyBeer proves its widespread appeal and the successful global adoption of its technology. PourMyBeer drives significant revenue growth for businesses, evidenced by processing over $60,000,000 in revenues. It addresses key industry challenges by reducing waste and improving operational efficiency, marking a significant step forward in the hospitality sector. To explore more about PourMyBeer and its game-changing solutions, visit www.pourmybeer.com

