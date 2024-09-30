Age Strong Blog: Leyland Community Ribbon Cutting

On September 25, the City of Boston celebrated the opening of Leyland Community, a new housing community for Boston’s older adults in Dorchester. Built by Dorchester Bay Economic Development Corporation and Hebrew SeniorLife, the ribbon-cutting ceremony included remarks by Boston’s Chief of Housing Sheila Dillon who highlighted the city’s commitment to expanding affordable housing and ensuring older residents receive the support they need.

After the ceremonial ribbon-cutting, attendees toured the building, which features a first floor communal area and a roof deck offering residents ample space to socialize. Built to house residents 62+, the Leyland Community is the first senior housing building in the Uphams Corner area of Dorchester. The 43-unit income restricted building is now home to 50 older adults.

“Older people in all parts of Boston deserve an accessible, affordable home where they can live and age with dignity,” shares Age Strong Commissioner Emily K. Shea. “We are excited that 9 Leyland St brings this to Upham's Corner, along with the opportunity to build community within its welcoming spaces for activity and social connection."

The Mayor’s Office of Housing has made progress in addressing the housing needs of older Bostonians. Recent projects include 42 completed new homes at Grace Apartments in East Boston, and 74 new homes at The Pryde in Hyde Park. Many more homes will soon follow as ground has already been broken at several sites designated for housing Boston’s older adults.

For more details, visit the Hebrew Senior Life website.