Mayor Michelle Wu, Heading Home, Residents Celebrate the Grand Opening of 37 Wales Street

Mayor Michelle Wu today joined the nonprofit organization Heading Home, Inc., local elected officials and residents to celebrate the opening of 37 Wales Street, a new housing development in Dorchester. The building provides 20 affordable homes with support services for families who have experienced homelessness. This new development builds on Mayor Wu’s work to make Boston a home for everyone and the City’s larger efforts to increase access to permanent supportive housing across Boston and better connect families who have experienced homelessness to resources.

"The new housing at 37 Wales Street represents what we’re striving for across Boston — homes that offer not just shelter, but real stability and support,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “With these 20 new supportive homes, we’re investing in the dignity of every resident and making sure that families who have experienced homelessness have a foundation to heal, grow, and thrive."

Permanent supportive housing is a model to create deeply affordable housing with ongoing support services for people who have experienced or are at risk of homelessness. At 37 Wales Street, Heading Home, a Boston-based nonprofit that provides housing and support services to people experiencing homelessness, will provide residents services by assigning a dedicated case manager for each resident. Case managers will work with residents to create individualized plans and connect them to mental health care, addiction treatment, and primary medical services to support their long-term stability.

"37 Wales Street is a reflection of what happens when we pair affordable housing with compassionate, long-term support," said Chief of Housing Sheila A. Dillon. "This project will have a lasting impact on families in Dorchester and beyond by connecting them to the supportive services they need and deserve, thanks to Heading Home.”

The new building has four stories and includes 17 two-bedroom apartments and three three-bedroom apartments designed for families. All of the homes are affordable to households earning less than 30% of the Area Median Income (AMI). The building also includes shared laundry, outdoor space, and bike storage for residents.

The homes were built and are managed by Heading Home. The building was designed by Studio G Architects to meet Passive House standards. General Contractor Flynn Build and Develop oversaw construction.

“Heading Home is proud to work with the City of Boston and our partners in public, nonprofit, and corporate sectors to create affordable homes, with services that help families recover from the experience of homelessness,” said Danielle Ferrier, CEO of Heading Home. “We will continue to support families as they work toward more stable and secure futures.”

Residents of this development will receive housing vouchers from the state. Administered through programs such as the Massachusetts Rental Voucher Program (MRVP) and the Alternative Housing Voucher Program (AHVP), these vouchers provide direct rental assistance to eligible individuals and families, helping to reduce housing instability and prevent homelessness.

“The completion of these 20 apartments in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood shows what strong partnership and investment can achieve for Massachusetts families, especially when we can give families the support and services they need to thrive,” said Ed Augustus, Secretary of Housing and Livable Communities. “EOHLC was proud to support this project and its commitment to developing energy-efficient housing in our state.”

Funding for this project came from several partners, including the City of Boston’s Mayor’s Office of Housing, the Neighborhood Housing Trust Fund, the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities, MassDevelopment and Finance Agency, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP), the Mass Save energy program, Boston Children’s Hospital, and Cambridge Savings Bank.

“Preventing family homelessness is essential to building stronger communities. With this new housing and supportive services, we can ensure that every child in our community has the opportunity to thrive,” said Shari Nethersole, MD, Boston Children’s Vice President for Community Health and Engagement. “Boston Children’s Hospital is grateful to collaborate with Mayor Wu and Heading Home to help break the cycle of homelessness by expanding affordable housing options for children and families in Boston.”

37 Wales Street is the latest example of Boston's commitment to addressing homelessness through its investment in supportive housing. With 664 permanent supportive housing units either completed, under construction, or in the pipeline, the City is ensuring that residents have access to stable, service-enriched housing. These efforts reflect Boston’s dedication to long-term, sustainable solutions that not only provide shelter but also offer essential support services to help individuals and families regain stability and thrive in their communities.

About the Mayor Office of Housing

The Mayor’s Office of Housing is responsible for addressing homelessness, creating and preserving affordable housing, and ensuring that renters and homeowners can secure and maintain safe, stable housing. The department develops and implements the City of Boston’s housing creation and homelessness prevention plans and collaborates with local and national partners to find new solutions and build more accessible housing, particularly for those with lower incomes. For more information, please visit the Mayor’s Office of Housing website.

About Heading Home, Inc.

Heading Home is a leading provider of housing, shelter, and support services in Eastern Massachusetts for families and individuals experiencing homelessness. The nonprofit organization offers emergency shelter, transitional and permanent housing, and supportive services focused on economic mobility and workforce development, supporting more than 8,000 people each year across more than 30 communities.