Age Strong Blog: Age Strong’s AmeriCorp Senior Companion Program

Part of Age Strong’s work is recruiting volunteers into various programs to help Boston’s older adults. Our Volunteer Unit runs AmeriCorps Seniors’ RSVP Program, the City’s Property Tax Workoff Program, and AmeriCorps Seniors’ Senior Companion Program.

On September 20, we held a gathering for all Senior Companion Program volunteers at City Hall.

We welcomed new incoming volunteers and reviewed current volunteers’ work accomplished over the year.

Volunteers shared some of the activities they do with the older adults they matched with. Some read books together, others share coffee shop visits. Some play cards and watch movies together. One volunteer shared that her ultimate goal was “to be a friend” as best she could.

The Senior Companion Program provides assistance and friendship to older adults who have difficulty with daily living tasks, such as shopping or paying bills, and to help them live in their homes and in community as long as possible. Through SCP, AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers keep older adults independent longer as well as provide the gift of respite to family caregivers.

We are grateful to all Age Strong volunteers and the gifts they provide to Boston older adults. For more information on the Senior Companion Program, contact Quanda Smith at quanda.smith@boston.gov / 617-635-4366 or visit our page for more information.