Maryland Horse Industry Board (MHIB) Meeting Notice

The Maryland Horse Industry Board (MHIB) is scheduled to meet on October 17, 2024, at 10 A.M. The venue is the Second Floor Conference Room of Equine Veterinary Care, Fair Hill Training Center, 288 Training Center Dr., Elkton, MD. This meeting, hosted by Dr. Kathy Anderson, a notable figure in equine medicine and a former AAEP President, will cover Horse Board initiatives, member updates, and reports from stable inspectors.

The meeting will include current information and discussion concerning Horse Board initiatives, updates from board members and reports from stable inspectors.

NOTE: Lunch will be provided followed by a tour of the facility and then attendance at the first day of the 5-Star dressage competition at the MARS MD 5 Star at Fair Hill presented by Brown Advisory. The dressage competition is scheduled to start at 2 PM. Please RSVP to Anne Litz anne.litz@maryland.gov by Oct. 9, 2024 so that we have a count for lunch and General Admission tickets to the 5 Star.

A detailed agenda, minutes from the September 12, 2024 board meeting as well as project updates and a financial summary will be sent out prior to the meeting. If you need further information, please contact me at ross.peddicord@maryland.gov  ph: 240-344-0000 or Anne Litz at anne.litz@maryland.gov.

