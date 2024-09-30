On This Page

Date: October 7 - 8, 2024 Day1: Mon, Oct 7 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM ET Day2: Tue, Oct 8 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM ET

Registration:

Visit the Parasol Scientific Workshop page to register. Virtual attendance options are available.

Dates and Time:

Monday, October 7: noon – 5 pm

Tuesday, October 8: 8 am – 12 pm

Location:

Bethesda Marriott, 5151 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda, Maryland 20814

Background:

The FDA and NephCure, the International Society of Glomerular Disease (ISGD), the Kidney Health Initiative (KHI), and the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) have expressed a willingness to leverage their combined strengths for the joint development of the substantive actions of this workshop to facilitate the development of safe and effective treatments for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS).

FSGS is an important cause of kidney failure for which there are no FDA-approved therapies. Because of the time course for disease progression, rarity, and heterogeneity of FSGS, endpoints such as kidney failure are generally not feasible in clinical trials of FSGS. In 2019, KHI, a public-private partnership between the American Society of Nephrology and the FDA, initiated a project to identify endpoints that could be used to establish the efficacy of treatments for FSGS. The workgroup concluded that the available data support the use of complete remission of proteinuria in patients with heavy proteinuria as a surrogate endpoint for progression to kidney failure in clinical trials of FSGS. In addition, the workgroup concluded that substantial treatment effects on proteinuria short of a complete remission may also predict the effect of a treatment on progression to kidney failure; however, further work is needed to determine how such an endpoint should be defined. Specifically, to support the use of proteinuria as a reasonably likely surrogate endpoint, a better understanding of the quantitative relationship between changes in proteinuria and progression to kidney failure is needed.

The aforementioned project focused on information available in the published literature. To advance the understanding and use of proteinuria and eGFR-based endpoints as surrogate endpoints for accelerated and traditional approval in FSGS, NephCure, ISGD, KHI and NKF are facilitating new analyses of existing data from randomized controlled trials, observational studies, and registries.

The results of these analyses will be discussed at a scientific workshop, co-sponsored by the parties listed above. The statistical findings and report on the deliberations from the workshop will be made public by one or more publications in professional journals.

Goals and Objectives:

The goal of this scientific workshop is to advance the use of proteinuria and eGFR-based endpoints as surrogate endpoints for accelerated and traditional approval of new treatments for FSGS. The workshop will be used to discuss the results of the aforementioned analyses and engage in a data-driven discussion with the larger community about the use of these endpoints as surrogate endpoints for the approval of treatments for FSGS.

Who Should Attend: The primary audience includes leading academic experts, interested pharmaceutical companies, regulatory agencies, patient representatives and advocacy groups, clinicians, researchers and individuals affiliated with medical professional societies, and other government agencies and members of the healthcare sector (e.g., payers).

Contact:

If to NEPHCURE:

Joshua M Tarnoff, CEO

NephCure

1299 N. 7th St #16556

Philadelphia, PA 19122

610-540-0186 ext. 15

jtarnoff@nephcure.org

If to the International Society of Glomerular Disease:

Laurel Damashek, Executive Director

ISGD

123 Main St. #60335

Florence, MA 01062

617-285-2025

ldamashek@is-gd.org

If to the Kidney Health Initiative:

Melissa West, Senior Director for Strategic Relations and Patient Engagement

c/o American Society of Nephrology

1401 H Street, NW

Suite 900

Washington, DC 20005

(202) 740-7891

mwest@asn-online.org

If to the National Kidney Foundation (NKF):

Kerry Willis, CSO

National Kidney Foundation

30 East 33rd Street

New York NY 10016

212.889.2210 ext. 187

kerryw@kidney.org

If to FDA:

Aliza Thompson, Acting Director

Division of Cardiology and Nephrology

Building 22, Office 4160

Food and Drug Administration

10903 New Hampshire Avenue

Silver Spring, MD 21029

301-796-1957

aliza.thompson@fda.hhs.gov