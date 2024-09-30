DepositFix Acquires Cartfuel.io, Strengthening Payment Capabilities | B2B FinTech SaaS M&A News

DepositFix expands reach with Cartfuel.io acquisition, enhancing HubSpot payment automation and providing advanced solutions for B2B businesses.

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DepositFix, a leading provider of integrated invoicing and payment solutions, today announced its acquisition of Cartfuel.io’s brand and key assets. Cartfuel.io is renowned for its innovative approach to payment automation and sales data synchronization with HubSpot.

The acquisition enhances DepositFix’s robust payment automation platform and accelerates its vision of expanding integrations with other leading CRMs and ERPs.

This acquisition solidifies DepositFix’s position as a leader in the HubSpot ecosystem, while setting the stage for future growth beyond HubSpot.

While Cartfuel.io is primarily recognized for its deep HubSpot integration, DepositFix’s roadmap includes extending capabilities to offer similar seamless payment experiences and automation for users across multiple CRM and ERP systems.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cartfuel.io's community into the DepositFix family," said Denis Lunev, CEO of DepositFix. "Cartfuel.io has built a strong reputation among businesses seeking efficient payment solutions. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify payment processes and expand our reach to support more CRMs and ERPs.”

Key highlights of the acquisition include:

• Broader CRM and ERP Integrations: DepositFix will continue to expand its payment automation solutions to support additional CRMs and ERPs, ensuring more businesses benefit from streamlined processes.

• Expanded Marketing Reach: The acquisition allows DepositFix to tap into Cartfuel’s established audience, broadening DepositFix’s exposure to businesses looking for powerful, automated payment solutions beyond HubSpot.

• Increased Focus on Customer Success: DepositFix will offer personalized onboarding to Cartfuel customers who choose to sign up, unlocking greater value through its advanced payment automation platform.

About DepositFix

DepositFix is a leading SaaS platform providing invoicing, recurring billing, and payment automation solutions for businesses looking to streamline their payment processes. While DepositFix has a strong foundation with HubSpot Stripe integration, the company is expanding to offer payment automation for additional CRMs and ERPs. DepositFix empowers businesses to enhance their sales, invoicing, and billing processes, ensuring timely payments, better cash flow, and less manual work. For more information, visit http://www.depositfix.com.

About Cartfuel.io

Cartfuel.io is a no-code payment automation platform designed for businesses selling digital products. Known for its HubSpot integration, Cartfuel helps businesses accept payments for one-time or subscription products and sync sales data seamlessly with HubSpot, improving both operational efficiency and customer experience.

