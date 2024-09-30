MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya congratulates Nzumbululo Todani on winning first prize at Water and Sanitation Education Programme Competitions

MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya congratulates and commends the Limpopo learner who scooped first prize at the Water and Sanitation Education Programme Competitions

MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya joins magnitudes of the people of Limpopo in congratulating Nzumbululo Todani, a learner from Mbilwi Secondary School in Thohoyandou. The learner was amongst 300 competitors who was awarded first prize among his peers from other schools countrywide.

In the same breath, the MEC commends Mbilwi Secondary School for giving our learners the utmost support in getting to the national stage to put our province on the map and subsequently enabling trailblazers such as Nzumbululo Todani to show up talents through innovation.

"It is with my sincere gratitude to extend my utmost congratulations to both Mbilwi Secondary School and our trailblazer a grade 12 pupil Nzumbululo Todani. I am thrilled to see our learners participating in innovative initiatives which we ought to invest onto them for our future and the future of country" said the MEC.

