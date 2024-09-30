Judge Benny A. Graff 1938-2024

Benny Alan Graff, passed away on September 26, 2024, with his two children by his side. He was a great dad; a kind, loyal friend and a fair and compassionate servant to the state of North Dakota throughout his 85 years.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, October 4, 2024, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pwky, Bismarck. Family will be receiving friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday at Parkway Funeral Service, with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be held at North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Benny was born October 14, 1938, in Hibbing, MN, to Paul and Rose (Post) Graff. He and his sister grew up there and were proud to call the Iron Range home.

After graduating from Hibbing High School, Benny furthered his education at the University of North Dakota earning an undergraduate degree and continuing to law school, graduating in 1964. During this time, he was called to duty and served in the U.S. Air Force in the Air National Guard.

Benny's legal career began in private practice. He also worked as a corporate lawyer in Racine, WI, and had the opportunity to serve as Assistant Counsel, U.S. Senate Subcommittee for Judicial Improvement in Washington, DC. However, it was his appointment by Governor Art Link to District Judge where his passion for people and the law found a home.

His voice could be heard in the halls of the Burleigh County Courthouse throughout his 30 years on the bench. While he had a no-nonsense reputation; he was also considered to be fair and compassionate in his sentencing.

Although an avid golfer and sports fan – in particular the Vikings, Twins, UND hockey team along with the Wild and Timberwolves – Benny also made it a priority to spend time with his family and friends. Throughout his life, his happiest times were spent in their company.

He was quick-witted with a great sense of humor and willing to discuss or debate just about anything as he stayed well informed on current events, politics, pop culture, and movies. He absolutely loved music and concerts as well as traveling. He had a real zest for life and will be missed by many.

Benny is survived by his children, Heidi (Skip) Hollowell, Columbus, OH, and Jason (Kaaren) Graff, Cincinnati, OH; step-children, Angela Mellon, Terri Mellon, and Jay (Jill) Mellon; grandchildren, Erin, Sean (Rachel) Zara, Zayla; step-grandchildren, Mamie, Ewan, Henry, Medora, Julian, and Joshua.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kay; his parents; and sister, Elaine (Johnny) Scipioni.

View the complete obitiuary here: https://www.eastgatefuneral.com/obituaries/benny-graff