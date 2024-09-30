Submit Release
Tanya Walliser Named to Forbes Best-in-State Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors 2024 Ranking

MARTINSVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Condor Capital Wealth Management Partner and Senior Financial Advisor, Tanya Walliser, was selected for the Forbes Best-in-State Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors 2024 ranking. She ranked #49 for the state of New Jersey.

Tanya has been a member of the Condor Capital team since 2008, and she works with clients to achieve their goals and objectives in all areas of their financial life. Her chief expertise lies in estate planning for high-net-worth families, and she has worked with clients, attorneys, and accountants to settle many complex estates.

Developed by SHOOK Research, the Forbes Next-Gen Wealth Advisors rankings are based on quantitative data and qualitative criteria determined via phone, virtual, and in-person diligence interviews. To qualify, advisors must have at least four years of experience. Factors such as revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience, and adherence to high standards of best practices are considered when evaluating advisors. The full methodology can be found in Forbes’ announcement.

About Condor Capital Wealth Management

Condor Capital Wealth Management is an employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor. Condor is located in Martinsville, NJ, and has enjoyed being part of and servicing the local community and out-of-state clients for over 35 years. For Condor, the client always comes first; fees are based only on portfolio size, not sales commissions or number of trades. As a true fiduciary, Condor always works in a client’s best interest. Advisors take the time to identify clients’ short- and long-term goals, risk tolerance, tax issues, and other concerns to construct a well-diversified portfolio and ensure clients always have a plan.

To learn more about Condor Capital Wealth Management, please visit https://www.condorcapital.com/ or call 732-356-7323.

