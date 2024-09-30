Submit Release
Helicopter Rescue on Mt. Monadnock

CONTACT:
Conservation Officer Zachary Abrahamsson
(603) 352-9669
September 30, 2024

Jaffrey, NH – On September 29, 2024 at approximately 3:30 p.m., Monadnock State Park staff were notified of a hiker on Mt. Monadnock who was suffering from a possible life-threatening condition. A crew of Monadnock State Park employees met with the hiker at 3:38 p.m. and began to assess her condition. After speaking with the hiker and gathering more information, it became apparent to the State Park employees that the hiker was experiencing a medical emergency.

At 4:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of the situation which prompted a response from the nearest available Conservation Officers. A decision was made to call Boston MedFlight helicopter due to the time-sensitive nature of the hiker’s condition. At approximately 4:30 p.m., Monadnock State Park Rangers began preparing a landing zone above tree line for the helicopter.

The helicopter landed at approximately 5:00 p.m. and the hiker was quickly loaded inside. By 5:32 p.m., the helicopter was airborne and in route to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, NH, where the hiker would receive further medical treatment. The name of the hiker is being withheld at this time.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind hikers that hiking with a partner or group is the best way to mitigate medical emergencies in remote locations.

