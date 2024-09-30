Operator Injured in Cat Hole ATV Rollover
September 30, 2024
Claremont, NH – On Sunday, September 29, 2024, at approximately 2:30 p.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of an ATV rollover with injury on the Power Line Trail of the Cat Hole Trail System. The operator, identified as Justin Weisman, 32, of Merrimack, NH, was operating an ATV with a group of friends. While navigating up a steep rocky section of trail he rolled the ATV, and it landed on top of him briefly before coming to rest on the trail.
Weismann’s riding companions were able to transport him to the trailhead on one of their machines where they met a waiting ambulance. Gold Cross Ambulance transported Weismann to Valley Regional Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.
Claremont Police and Claremont Fire Department all responded to the scene to assist. After follow-up interviews, it is believed that steep rocky terrain and inadvertently hitting the throttle were all contributing factors of the crash.
