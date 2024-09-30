Injured Hiker in Tamworth

CONTACT:

Sgt. Alex Lopashanski

603-744-5470

September 27, 2024

Tamworth, NH – On Friday, September 27, shortly before 8:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a hiker was injured on the Hammond Trail on Mt. Chocorua. The hiker was identified as Calie Bridges, 25, of Bellingham, MA. Bridges was hiking with three friends when she injured her ankle. She did continue hiking with the injury but her progress was slowed. The group called for help when they realized that their phone batteries were running low and that their lights were failing. Bridges was nearly 2.5 miles from the trailhead when darkness forced her to stop walking.

Two Conservation Officers responded. Bridges’s ankle was splinted and the group was given lights. She was then able to hike slowly out to the trailhead, where she shortly after 3:30 a.m. and was driven from the scene by her friends.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at http://www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.