ATV Crash with Injury in Raymond

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Rob McDermott

603-271-3361

September 29, 2024

Raymond, NH – On September 29, 2024 at approximately 5:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of an ATV crash with injury.

The operator was identified as Nicholas Arsenis of North Reading, MA. Arsenis was operating an ATV on private land off Shatagee Road in Raymond when he lost control of his ATV and rolled the machine. Arsenis suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. He was transported by Raymond Ambulance to Elliot Hospital for further evaluation.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the primary cause of the crash was operator error. Arsenis was not wearing a helmet and was subsequently issued a citation for operating an off highway recreational vehicle (OHRV) on private land without written landowner permission. Conservation Officers were assisted by Raymond Police and Raymond Ambulance personnel.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind riders written permission is required when operating on private land in the state of New Hampshire.