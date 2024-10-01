Submit Release
Lionel Trains Celebrates 125 Years of Innovation and Nostalgia

A Lionel model train decorated for Christmas rolls toward us down the track, with the new Lionel 125th anniversary logo in the top right corner.

The iconic Lionel Trains company celebrates its 125th anniversary in 2025.

This 125th anniversary is not only a celebration of our legacy, but also a reflection of the enduring passion and loyalty of the Lionel community,”
— Mike Phillips, SVP/GM of Lionel Trains
CONCORD, NC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lionel Trains, the iconic leader in model railroading, is thrilled to announce the commencement of its 125th-anniversary celebration. Since its founding in 1900, Lionel has stood at the forefront of the model train industry, captivating generations with its commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and timeless appeal.

Marking this significant milestone, Lionel’s celebration will pay tribute to its illustrious past while looking ahead to the exciting future of model railroading. The anniversary will be marked by a series of special events, limited-edition releases, and interactive experiences designed to engage lifelong enthusiasts and introduce new audiences to the magic of Lionel Trains.

125th Anniversary Celebration Highlights:
• Exclusive Commemorative Models: Lionel will unveil a collection of limited-edition trains and accessories, featuring designs that honor classic models and key innovations from the company’s extensive history.
• Virtual Events and Webinars: Train enthusiasts across the globe are invited to join virtual events, including live Q&A sessions with Lionel engineers, virtual tours of the Lionel headquarters, and exclusive behind-the-scenes insights into the design and production process.
• Special Editions and Collaborations: The celebration will feature unique collaborations with renowned brands and artists, introducing fresh designs and creative expressions into Lionel’s extensive product lineup and licensed offerings.

“This 125th anniversary is not only a celebration of our legacy but also a reflection of the enduring passion and loyalty of the Lionel community,” said Mike Phillips, SVP/GM of Lionel Trains. “We are deeply grateful to our dedicated customers and partners who have supported us throughout this journey. As we look to the future, we remain committed to delivering the highest quality products and experiences that continue to inspire and bring joy to model train enthusiasts worldwide.”

Lionel Trains invites everyone to be a part of this momentous celebration throughout the year. For details on upcoming events, special product releases, and how to get involved, visit www.Lionel125.com or follow @LionelTrains on social media.

About Lionel Trains:
Founded in 1900, Lionel Trains is a world leader in the design and manufacture of model railroading products. With a storied history of innovation, craftsmanship, and quality, Lionel remains a beloved brand among hobbyists and collectors around the world. For more information, visit www.Lionel.com.

Lionel, LLC
Taylor Anderson
