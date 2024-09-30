Upbring Launches VectorPoint™: The Roadmap to Child Wellbeing

Austin, Texas, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upbring, a leading nonprofit dedicated to advancing child wellbeing, is proud to announce the launch of VectorPoint™, a patent-pending, data-driven program set to drive a transformative cultural shift in child welfare. Developed over eight years, VectorPoint™ equips caregivers with tailored recommendations to enhance the long-term healing and resiliency of children who have experienced trauma. More than just a tool, VectorPoint™ represents a philosophy that centers on what matters most: the wellbeing of the child.

Traditionally, child services have measured success by how well systems and processes are followed. VectorPoint™ redefines this approach by placing the focus squarely on children themselves, tracking their progress and wellbeing while in care. With a commitment to personalized care, VectorPoint™ ensures that each child receives the specific support they need at the right moment, based on Upbring’s historical data of which services are most likely to be effective. These real-time insights empower caregivers and service providers and eliminate the guesswork often associated with care decisions.

“At Upbring, our commitment to using evidence-based tools to effectively measure child wellbeing is what truly sets us apart,” said Krystale Bezio, MSW, LCPAA, Chief Operating Officer at Upbring. “By leveraging these proven methods, we can better understand each child's unique needs and tailor our services to promote their long-term success. This data-driven approach ensures that every decision we make is grounded in the best interest of the children and families we serve, empowering us to create meaningful and lasting change in their lives."

VectorPoint™ has already demonstrated success within Upbring’s Foster In Texas (FIT) program, with 86% of children served through VectorPoint™ maintaining or showing improvement in their behaviors at home or in school over the entire course of their care. In August alone, this number rose to an impressive 92%, showcasing the program’s growing effectiveness. Building on this success, Upbring is preparing to expand VectorPoint™ into more of its own programs and offer licensing opportunities to other organizations, enabling broader use of this innovative approach. This expansion will not only increase the impact of VectorPoint™ and generate additional resources to advance Upbring’s mission, but more importantly, it will enhance child services and help move the needle across the entire child welfare sector.

Mike Loo, President & CEO of Upbring, highlighted the significance of this innovation, stating, "Children are at the heart of everything we do, and VectorPoint™ is the breakthrough we need to put their wellbeing at the forefront of every decision. Upbring is proud to lead this shift and set a new industry standard. Empowering and uplifting children is at the core of our mission to support those who need it most, and this new technology aligns with our vision to transform the future for children across Texas. Together, we can create safer, stronger pathways to success."

The launch of VectorPoint™ is set to revolutionize the way child services are delivered by helping caregivers, educators, parents and advocates make more informed decisions. In a world where trauma and its effects are complex and far-reaching, VectorPoint™ is proving that focusing on each child's unique needs can lead to lasting, life-changing results, empowering children to live lives full of opportunity.

Erin Espinosa, PhD, Director of Research at Evident Change and a nationally recognized leader in systems reform, highlighted the unique value of VectorPoint™, stating, “In the current landscape of child welfare, VectorPoint™ addresses critical challenges such as service fragmentation, lack of measurable outcomes, and one-size-fits-all approaches. Its potential to impact child wellbeing is significant, offering targeted interventions, early issue identification and strength-based development. The program's emphasis on accountability and adaptability makes it a highly recommendable option for child service providers seeking to enhance their impact and demonstrate tangible results.”

For more information on VectorPoint™ and how to gain early access, visit https://upbring.org/vectorpoint or contact VectorPoint™ at VectorPointInfo@Upbring.org. VectorPoint™ is just one of many innovations in Upbring’s portfolio, all designed to drive measurable, lasting change and demonstrate its ongoing commitment to transforming child wellbeing.

About Upbring

Founded in 1881, Upbring is a Texas-wide organization implementing generational innovation to advance child wellbeing. We deliver a broad spectrum of life-restoring services that elevate and heal human beings in our communities. By shifting perspectives and re-imagining current systems, we are securing a future free from the damages of abuse. Join us in our mission to break the cycle of child abuse by empowering children, families and communities.

