Integrated Power Services (IPS) Companies to Showcase Combined Expertise at CIM Connect

Delivering Single-Source Electromechanical and Power Management Solutions to Mining Customers Across North America

Greenville, SC, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Power Services (IPS), a leading provider of electrical, mechanical, and power management systems, along with three of its companies located in Canada – MDL Énergie, DUAL-Électrotech and Surplec – will showcase their combined expertise at CIM Connect at booth 821B .



“By working together, we are able to provide an unmatched combination of products and services with the greatest depth and expertise to the mining industry,” says John Burant, Market General Manager for IPS Mining. “No one else in our industry offers what IPS does. We have more locations, supported by a powerhouse of over 150 engineers, standing ready to serve customers with in-shop and field services, along with 24/7 emergency rapid response, staffed by experienced professionals.”

IPS and its companies have 97 locations across North America, with more than 15 locations in Canada and 80-plus in the United States. “This allows us to deliver both power management and electromechanical solutions with a higher degree of efficiency,” explained Burant. “IPS is everywhere that today’s mining companies are located.”

IPS leverages deep industry expertise with the largest and most advanced team of engineers and strategic vendor partnerships and offers a comprehensive range of services including maintenance, inspection, commissioning, repair, and modernization of power, control, and protection. From low-, medium-, and high-voltage electrical equipment and services and management and remanufacturing of surplus medium and high-voltage transformers, to remanufactured and new transformers, repair services, and lease equipment, IPS has everything needed to keep mining customers operational. “IPS also has over 1 million sq. ft. of warehousing at key locations across North America for customers’ assets, and our large inventory, includes both new and vintage equipment,” added Burant. “Whether it’s electromechanical or power management solutions, we deliver peak performance and reliability to our customers.”

CIM Connect is the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum's (CIM) annual four-day convention and expo, an international gathering for mining professionals. Featuring technical presentations, short courses, a trade show, and networking opportunities, with a focus on the latest technology, solutions, and services in the mining industry, CIM Connect runs Sunday – Wednesday, May 4-7, 2025, at the Montreal Convention Centre, 1001 Pl. Jean-Paul-Riopellein Montreal, Canada. For more information about CIM Connect, visit https://convention.cim.org/.

About Integrated Power Services (IPS)

Integrated Power Services (IPS) is a leading provider of service, engineering, and remanufacturing for electrical, mechanical, and power management systems. With a focus on industry-specific expertise and a comprehensive range of capabilities, IPS supports critical infrastructure across a wide range of customers. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, IPS operates the largest network in the industry, with service and distribution centers, field offices, and strategically located warehouses across North America, the United Kingdom, and the Caribbean. Each IPS location is equipped to respond, rethink, and resolve complex challenges, offering access to an extensive global talent pool and resources for seamless, single-source solutions. To learn more, visit www.ips.us.

