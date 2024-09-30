66% of the total structures in the Gaza Strip have sustained damage, UNOSAT’s analysis reveals

30 September 2024, Geneva, Switzerland – The United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT) has released the 9th update of its assessment of the damage inflicted on buildings in the Gaza Strip. This analysis, based on very high-resolution satellite imagery collected on 3 and 6 September 2024, shows that two thirds of the total structures in the Gaza Strip have sustained damage.

UNOSAT compared imagery captured on 3 and 6 September 2024 with previous data, providing a comprehensive view of the evolution of the destructions.

Those 66% of damaged buildings in the Gaza Strip account for 163,778 structures in total. This includes 52,564 structures that have been destroyed, 18,913 severely damaged, 35,591 possibly damaged structures and 56,710 moderately affected.

The most impacted region overall is the Gaza governorate, with 46.370 structures impacted. Gaza City has been notably affected, with 36.611 structures destroyed.

The United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT), in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), has also released an update on the health and density of cropland in the Gaza Strip. Approximately 68% of the permanent crop fields in the Gaza Strip exhibited a significant decline in health and density in September 2024.

Over this one year of conflict, UNOSAT has consistently provided humanitarian workers with up-to-date data to contribute to their situational awareness. This includes for instance, road assessments, agricultural damage assessments, and detailed analysis of the level of damage inflicted on cultural heritage sites, and schools.

The satellite imagery-based analyses conducted by UNOSAT document the widespread destruction and highlight the affected population’s need for support.

Over the past year, UNOSAT's team has worked tirelessly to provide the world with precise and timely insights into the impact of the conflict on buildings and infrastructure in Gaza”, observed Nikhil Seth, UNITAR’s Executive Director. “Our objective analyses have been vital for humanitarian response efforts and improving the global community's understanding of the conflict's impact on civilian infrastructure.

UNOSAT will continue to closely monitor the situation and collaborate with humanitarian and development partners to respond to the crisis, and support affected populations.