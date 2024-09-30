bitFlyer Europe S.A. is launching 17 new crypto-assets over the next four weeks to mark the 10th anniversary

GERMANY, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- bitFlyer Europe S.A. is launching 17 new crypto-assets over the next four weeks to celebrate the bitFlyer Group's 10 successful years. Each week, we will launch a new crypto-assets campaign and offer exciting prizes! The first campaign started September 26, 2024, with the launch of Axie Infinity (AXS), Decentraland (MANA), Immutable (IMX), and The Sandbox (SAND)!Here is our campaign calendar** for the next three weeks:Week 2 (October 3, 2024: ApeCoin (APE), Chilliz (CHZ), Ripple (XRP), Palette Token (PLT).Week 3 (October 10, 2024): Avalanche (AVAX), Mask Network (MASK), The Graph (GRT), Chainlink (LINK).Week 4 (October 17, 2024): Flare (FLR), Symbol (XYM), Nem (XEM), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Shiba Inu (SHIB).* Visit our 10th-anniversary site for more details. ( https://bitflyer.com/en-eu/s/lp/10th-anniversary ). Terms and conditions apply.** The listing schedule is subject to change.“These new crypto-assets not only allow customers to benefit from a more diverse environment for their investments but also gives them the opportunity to participate in cutting-edge web3 projects,” said Ms Ami Nagata, CEO of bitFlyer Europe.“With a firm foundation in Japan and a strong regional presence in Luxembourg, bitFlyer serves a large loyal customer base that reflects its global reach. bitFlyer is truly glocal,” added Mr Yuzo Kano, founder and CEO of the bitFlyer Group.How to Create an Account: To start using our market-leading services and begin your crypto journey with bitFlyer, simply visit our website or download the bitFlyer App on iOS or Android.About the bitFlyer GroupbitFlyer is a leading global crypto asset exchange dedicated to “Simplifying the world with blockchain.” It offers a user-friendly, streamlined onboarding process that allows new users to start trading quickly and efficiently. In Europe, bitFlyer offers the bitFlyer Marketplace (Buy/Sell) and the bitFlyer Lightning service for advanced traders. Its competitive fees make it an attractive choice for beginners and experienced traders alike.bitFlyer maintains an unwavering commitment to security and compliance as demonstrated with its impeccable record of zero hacking incidents. Further, bitFlyer secures its customer’s crypto-assets with a state-of-the-art cold wallet storage solution; this adds an extra layer of security against unauthorized access. Forbes has recognized bitFlyer’s high-security standards and innovation by ranking it #12 amongst 646 exchanges and other marketplaces worldwide. Finally, it has also implemented rigorous Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) policies to maintain a transparent and trustworthy platform for all users.bitFlyer aims to make the lives of people around the world more convenient by solving social issues through technology. For more information, visit: https://bitflyer.com/en-eu/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.