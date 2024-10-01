GLISI Launches Fifth Annual Hidden Heroes Campaign

GLISI's Hidden Heroes campaign, now in its fifth year, illuminates difference-makers in education across Georgia.

DULUTH, GA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgia Leadership Institute for School Improvement (GLISI), a Georgia-based nonprofit organization, launched its fifth annual Hidden Heroes, a crowdsourced statewide campaign elevating regard for the teaching profession and igniting a wave of gratitude among the general public for the work of public school educators and employees.

The campaign is accepting nominations for difference-makers in education until Oct. 31, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET. Anyone can nominate an education professional at the Hidden Heroes website hiddenheroes.glisi.org. Nominees can be anyone who works within school walls or districts in Georgia from superintendents to bus drivers, teachers to administrators, nutritionists to instructional coaches.

“Teaching is the profession that makes every other profession possible. Not only is teaching a noble and rewarding way to make a living for a generation seeking purpose and meaning, it’s a role deserving of our collective respect. GLISI’s Hidden Heroes campaign does three important things: 1) it reminds each of us of the difference a teacher made in our own lives, 2) it signal boosts gratitude and reverence for teachers, and 3) it acknowledges the tremendous work of the teachers and educators who get up in every community of Georgia to pour into young people and our future,” said CEO and Executive Director of GLISI, Leslie Hazle Bussey, Ph.D. “What is most encouraging to me this year is we’re seeing early signs that young people are choosing education as a profession again. Some Georgia education programs are seeing increased enrollment and we proudly claim our part in the tapestry of efforts aimed at this goal.”

Nominations can be submitted until October 31, 2024, at 5 p.m. ET, followed by a voting period from Nov. 1, 2024, at 12 p.m. ET through Nov. 22, 2024, at 5 p.m. ET. Nominees with the most votes will receive a cash prize, courtesy of campaign sponsors Kennesaw State University’s Bagwell College of Education, Georgia Power, and Parker Poe. Winners will be announced on Dec. 3, 2024.

To nominate and vote, visit hiddenheroes.glisi.org.

ABOUT THE GEORGIA LEADERSHIP INSITUTE FOR SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT

Georgia Leadership Institute for School Improvement is an education leadership nonprofit with the mission to Uplift school leaders> Transform mindsets and actions > Create vibrant cultures of innovation > Build excellent and equitable schools. Founded in 2001 by a coalition of education, business, and government leaders who believed leadership was the most impactful lever for improving public education in Georgia, GLISI provides leadership development and consulting to help schools unleash the potential in every child, retain outstanding educators, and accelerate community prosperity. Learn more about GLISI by visiting glisi.org

