Rhode Island Man Injured in ATV Crash in Gorham

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Levi Frye

(603) 788-3164

September 28, 2024

Gorham, NH – On Saturday September 28, 2024, at approximately 5:30 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of a single vehicle ATV crash on the Presidential Rail Trail in Gorham.

A Conservation Officer responded to the scene along with Gorham Fire and EMS personnel to assist the patient, identified as John Allen, 39, of North Kingston, RI.

Evidence left at the scene as well as statements by Allen and his riding party indicated that Allen was traveling first in a group of three machines on his way back to the parking lot in Gorham. While riding down the trail, he failed to see the reflective gate across the Presidential Rail Trail designed to keep motor vehicles off the trail.

Allen locked up his brakes and steered his machine to the side just before running into the gate. His machine did not collide with the gate, however, Allen was thrown over the gate, striking his lower body against it.

Members of his riding party rushed to his aid and placed an emergency call. Allen was transported from the scene by the Gorham Rescue UTV where he was subsequently transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin by the Gorham Ambulance.

Investigators believe that inattention and speed for the combined conditions are the primary factors in this crash. Alcohol and drug intoxication are not considered factors.

NH Fish and Game would like to remind all operators to be cognizant of potential hazards and ride within their limits at all times.