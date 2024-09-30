Volcon CEO John Kim Shares Important Company Update

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volcon ePowersports (NASDAQ: VLCN) is pleased to announce that CEO John Kim has released a video update addressing some developments within the company.



To watch the full update, visit this link .

For more information, stay tuned for further updates.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@volcon.com

About Volcon

Based in the Austin, Texas area, Volcon was founded as the first all-electric power sports company producing high-quality and sustainable electric vehicles for the outdoor community. Volcon electric vehicles are the future of off-roading, not only because of their environmental benefits but also because of their near-silent operation, which allows for a more immersive outdoor experience.

Volcon's vehicle roadmap includes both motorcycles and UTVs. Its first product, the innovative Grunt, began shipping to customers in late 2021 and combines a fat-tired physique with high-torque electric power and a near-silent drive train. The Volcon Grunt EVO, an evolution of the original Grunt with a belt drive, an improved suspension, and seat, began shipping to customers in October 2023. The Brat is Volcon's first foray into the wildly popular eBike market for both on-road and off-road riding and is currently being delivered to dealers across North America. Volcon debuted the Stag in July 2022 and entered the rapidly expanding UTV market and shipped its first production unit in February 2024. The Stag empowers the driver to explore the outdoors in a new and unique way that gas-powered UTVs cannot. The Stag offers the same thrilling performance of a standard UTV without the noise (or pollution), allowing the driver to explore the outdoors with all their senses.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44885cf6-f226-46d0-ba1c-5184b964fa17

